What the jury in State Trooper Brian North's trial is deciding

The six-person jury in Connecticut State Trooper Brian North's trial will continue to deliberate on Friday after the case was handed over to them on Wednesday afternoon.

North shot 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020, after the teen displayed a knife and he has been charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm. North has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The jury is tasked with deciding if Trooper North acted in extreme indifference to human life when he shot Soulemane seven times.

If the jury determines that North is not guilty of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, they have to decide if he is guilty of second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Soulemane displayed a knife inside an AT&T store in Norwalk, stole his Lyft driver's vehicle and led police on a high-speed pursuit, according to authorities. Troopers were able to box in Soulemane in West Haven, and an officer shattered the window.

North testified in his defense last Friday and said he fired at Soulemane because he believed other officers were in danger.

“And what does it show after the window was broken? Mr. Soulemane looked to his right side, turned to his right side and moved towards his right side,” defense attorney Frank Riccio said.

“As Trooper North testified, ‘seven shots because that’s how I was trained. Seven shots because it was one brief engagement, I shoot until the threat is over,'” Riccio said.

During the trial, Inspector General Robert Devlin focused the jurors’ attention on body-worn camera footage and argued that if North was acting in defense of other officers, why did he not communicate that to his superiors as the footage was capturing his brief statement?

“This is a white trooper that has just shot and probably killed a young Black man. This is a big, big, big deal, OK. The bosses are going to want to know, this North’s golden opportunity to say, 'Look, I shot because I thought a cop was in danger,'” Devlin said.

Thursday was a quiet day overall while the jury deliberated. They had an audio issue on a computer, but it was resolved within minutes.