What to do if you come across downed power lines

A strong storm has brought down dozens of power lines across the state on Monday. According to fire officials and places like Eversource and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), here's what you should do if you come across any downed power lines.

Always assume all electrical equipment and lines are energized. Even if a downed power line is not sparking or humming, it can electrocute you if you touch it or the ground nearby.

Stay as far away as possible and call the power company or 911 immediately.

Do not drive over the line.

Do not attempt to move the line.

Eversource says broken power equipment can feed electricity directly into the ground and charge the earth beneath your feet. If you have one foot closer to the source of the charge than the other, you can be shocked.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

If you're in an accident with a car or other vehicle near a downed power line, stay in your vehicle.