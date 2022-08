What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week

The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week.

When is tax-free week in Connecticut?

It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27.

CT Sales Tax

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services.

Several articles of clothing and types of footwear that are sold for less than $100 are tax-free. Here are several examples:

Antique clothing

Aprons (kitchen)

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandannas

Baseball hats

Bathing caps

Belts, suspenders, belt buckles

Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children’s bibs

Clerical vestments and religious clothing

Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Ear muffs

Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)

Fashion boots

Formal wear gowns

Formal wear rentals

Foul weather gear

Garters

Gloves

Golf dresses and skirts

Golf jackets

Golf shirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Handkerchiefs

Hats, caps

Jeans

Jogging suits, sweat suits

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Lingerie

Nylons, hosiery (Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost.)

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubbers, boots

Painter pants

Ponchos

Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear

Rented uniforms

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)

Ski sweaters, ski jackets

Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Square dancing clothes

Swimsuits

Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)

Ties (men’s and women’s)

Undergarments

Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils

Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for people with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).

Work clothes

Athletic supporters

Barrettes

Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter

Goggles

Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical

Hair nets

Handbags and purses

Headbands

Ice skates

Insoles, arch supports

Jewelry

Lobster bibs

Martial arts attire

Party costumes

Pot holders

Protective aprons

Riding pants

Roller skates

Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax-Free Wee

Safety glasses

Shin guards

Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf

Shower caps

Ski pants

Sports helmets

Sports uniforms

Umbrellas

Waders

Wallets

Water ski vests

Wet suits

The state has posted additional information online about what to know about discounts, coupons, rebates, rainchecks during tax-free week and more.