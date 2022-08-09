Sales Tax Free Week

What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week

The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week.

When is tax-free week in Connecticut?

It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27.

CT Sales Tax

The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services.

What is tax exempt during CT's tax-free week?

Several articles of clothing and types of footwear that are sold for less than $100 are tax-free. Here are several examples:

  • Antique clothing
  • Aprons (kitchen)
  • Arm warmers
  • Athletic socks
  • Bandannas
  • Baseball hats
  • Bathing caps
  • Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
  • Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)
  • Blouses
  • Chef uniforms
  • Children’s bibs
  • Clerical vestments and religious clothing
  • Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)
  • Dresses
  • Ear muffs
  • Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)
  • Fashion boots
  • Formal wear gowns
  • Formal wear rentals
  • Foul weather gear
  • Garters
  • Gloves
  • Golf dresses and skirts
  • Golf jackets
  • Golf shirts
  • Graduation caps and gowns
  • Gym suits
  • Handkerchiefs
  • Hats, caps
  • Jeans
  • Jogging suits, sweat suits
  • Leg warmers
  • Leotards, tights
  • Lingerie
  • Nylons, hosiery (Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost.)
  • Overclothes
  • Overshoes, rubbers, boots
  • Painter pants
  • Ponchos
  • Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear
  • Rented uniforms
  • Robes
  • Sashes
  • Scarves
  • Scout uniforms
  • Shirts
  • Shoelaces
  • Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)
  • Ski sweaters, ski jackets
  • Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)
  • Slippers
  • Sneakers
  • Socks
  • Square dancing clothes
  • Swimsuits
  • Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)
  • Ties (men’s and women’s)
  • Undergarments
  • Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils
  • Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for people with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).
  • Work clothes

Clothing and footwear that's taxable, even if under $100, during tax-free week

  • Athletic supporters
  • Barrettes
  • Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter
  • Goggles
  • Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical
  • Hair nets
  • Handbags and purses
  • Headbands
  • Ice skates
  • Insoles, arch supports
  • Jewelry
  • Lobster bibs
  • Martial arts attire
  • Party costumes
  • Pot holders
  • Protective aprons
  • Riding pants
  • Roller skates
  • Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax-Free Wee
  • Safety glasses
  • Shin guards
  • Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf
  • Shower caps
  • Ski pants
  • Sports helmets
  • Sports uniforms
  • Umbrellas
  • Waders
  • Wallets
  • Water ski vests
  • Wet suits

The state has posted additional information online about what to know about discounts, coupons, rebates, rainchecks during tax-free week and more.

