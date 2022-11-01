Open enrollment for Access Health CT starts today and continues to Jan. 15.

Residents can now shop, compare and enroll or renew their health insurance plans for coverage for 2023.

If you take part, you must enroll on or before Dec. 15 for coverage to begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

If you enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, 2023, coverage will start Feb. 1, 2023.

Help to enroll is available online, on the phone and in person at Access Health CT’s Navigator and enrollment locations and enrollment fairs across the state.

Access Health CT said more people will be eligible for financial help and if an individual is covered by an employer-sponsored plan that does not provide affordable coverage for the rest of their family members, their spouse and dependents can enroll in a plan through Access Health CT.

Some Connecticut residents might be eligible for free or low-cost coverage through the HUSKY Health Program and the Covered CT Program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

“This year marks our 10th anniversary at Access Health CT, and we remain committed to our mission to reduce the rate of the uninsured and eliminate health disparities in Connecticut,” James Michel, Chief Executive Officer of Access Health CT, said in a statement. “Now is the time customers can enroll in a plan that works best for themselves and their families. We are here to walk them through the process step by step and ensure they receive all financial help they may be eligible to receive.”

Help to Enroll in Access Health CT

Online: For free online help, visit AccessHealthCT.com. Click the “Live Chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative in real-time, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit the Get Help page.

In person: Access Health CT is hosting enrollment fairs throughout the state during the Open Enrollment period. You can find a schedule and register, visit the Enrollment Events page.

You can find a list of Navigator locations on the Enrollment Events page. Contact the site in advance to make an appointment.

Connecticut residents can also visit one of Access Health CT’s Enrollment locations during the Open Enrollment period. The locations are posted on the Enrollment Events page.

By phone: You could also call the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.