What to know about the 2023 Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am today

The Travelers Championship is underway at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell and the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am is happening Wednesday.

Actor Bill Murray will be among the stars playing. He is no stranger to PGA Tour events. Murray is a regular at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

NBC Today's Dylan Dryer will be teeing it up as well. Dreyer is a meteorologist and co-hosts the "3rd Hour of Today." She is an avid golfer.

Other celebrities making appearances at the pro-am include former NFL stars Tiki Barber, Boomer Esiason, Doug Flutie, and Andre Tippett.

ESPN's Chris Berman will make his annual appearance at the pro-am as well.

Here is the full list of celebrities participating this year.

Geno Auriemma - UConn women's basketball head coach

Tiki Barber - Former Giants running back

Chris Berman - ESPN anchor

Jim Calhoun - Former UConn men's basketball head coach

Mike Cavanaugh - UConn men's hockey coach

Chris Dailey - UConn women's basketball associate head coach

Dylan Dreyer - NBC Today host

Michael Eaves - ESPN anchor

Boomer Esiason - Former Bengals/Jets quarterback

Doug Flutie - Former Patriots quarterback

Jim Mora - UConn football head coach

Bill Murray - actor

Dan Orlovsky - Former UConn/NFL quarterback

Amanda Renner - CBS golf broadcaster

Nancy Stevens - Former UConn field hockey coach

Andre Tippett - Former Patriots linebacker

Tim Wakefield - Former Red Sox pitcher

Tee times start at noon.

Celebrity pro-am tee times

Noon: Doug Flutie, Chris Berman and Andre Tippett

12:10 p.m.: Nancy Stevens, Dylan Dreyer and Chris Dailey

12:20 p.m.: Jim Mora, Dan Orlovsky, Mike Cavanaugh

12:30 p.m.: Bill Murray, Michael Eaves, Geno Auriemma

What comes next

Round 1 begins Thursday.

A field of 156 players will be competing in the Travelers Championship, which is a designated event on the

PGA TOUR this year with an elevated purse of $20 million, according to Travelers.

The event continues until Sunday.

What to know about tickets

Get information about tickets here.

How to get there

TPC River Highlands is located at 674 Main St. in Cromwell

From the North Interstate 91 South to Exit 23/West St., Rocky Hill. Left at end of ramp onto West St. Continue straight to intersection of Rt. 99. Right onto Rt. 99 (Silas Deane Highway), 2 miles to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.

From the South I-91 North to Exit 22 to Rt. 9 South. Take Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at end of ramp onto West St. Immediate right onto Rt. 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court St., follow to end, left onto Rt. 99 (Main St.), 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.

From the East

Route 9 North through Middletown.

Exit 25: CT-99 from Route 9 North (Change from Exit 18) Cromwell/Rocky Hill.

Follow signs through Cromwell to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.

From the West Rt. 9 South to Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at end of ramp onto West St. Immediate right onto Rt. 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court St., follow to end, left onto Rt. 99 (Main St.), 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.



