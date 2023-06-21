What to know about the 2023 Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am today

The Travelers Championship is underway at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell and the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am is happening Wednesday.
Actor Bill Murray will be among the stars playing. He is no stranger to PGA Tour events. Murray is a regular at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
NBC Today's Dylan Dryer will be teeing it up as well. Dreyer is a meteorologist and co-hosts the "3rd Hour of Today." She is an avid golfer.
Other celebrities making appearances at the pro-am include former NFL stars Tiki Barber, Boomer Esiason, Doug Flutie, and Andre Tippett.
ESPN's Chris Berman will make his annual appearance at the pro-am as well.
Here is the full list of celebrities participating this year.
- Geno Auriemma - UConn women's basketball head coach
- Tiki Barber - Former Giants running back
- Chris Berman - ESPN anchor
- Jim Calhoun - Former UConn men's basketball head coach
- Mike Cavanaugh - UConn men's hockey coach
- Chris Dailey - UConn women's basketball associate head coach
- Dylan Dreyer - NBC Today host
- Michael Eaves - ESPN anchor
- Boomer Esiason - Former Bengals/Jets quarterback
- Doug Flutie - Former Patriots quarterback
- Jim Mora - UConn football head coach
- Bill Murray - actor
- Dan Orlovsky - Former UConn/NFL quarterback
- Amanda Renner - CBS golf broadcaster
- Nancy Stevens - Former UConn field hockey coach
- Andre Tippett - Former Patriots linebacker
- Tim Wakefield - Former Red Sox pitcher
Tee times start at noon.
Celebrity pro-am tee times
- Noon: Doug Flutie, Chris Berman and Andre Tippett
- 12:10 p.m.: Nancy Stevens, Dylan Dreyer and Chris Dailey
- 12:20 p.m.: Jim Mora, Dan Orlovsky, Mike Cavanaugh
- 12:30 p.m.: Bill Murray, Michael Eaves, Geno Auriemma
What comes next
Round 1 begins Thursday.
A field of 156 players will be competing in the Travelers Championship, which is a designated event on the
PGA TOUR this year with an elevated purse of $20 million, according to Travelers.
The event continues until Sunday.
What to know about tickets
Get information about tickets here.
How to get there
TPC River Highlands is located at 674 Main St. in Cromwell
- From the North
- Interstate 91 South to Exit 23/West St., Rocky Hill. Left at end of ramp onto West St. Continue straight to intersection of Rt. 99. Right onto Rt. 99 (Silas Deane Highway), 2 miles to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
- From the South
- I-91 North to Exit 22 to Rt. 9 South.
- Take Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19). Right at end of ramp onto West St. Immediate right onto Rt. 3 for 1 mile. Turn right onto Court St., follow to end, left onto Rt. 99 (Main St.), 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
- From the East
- Route 9 North through Middletown.
- Exit 25: CT-99 from Route 9 North (Change from Exit 18) Cromwell/Rocky Hill.
- Follow signs through Cromwell to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.
- From the West
- Rt. 9 South to Exit 27: CT-372 (Change from Exit 19).
- Right at end of ramp onto West St. Immediate right onto Rt. 3 for 1 mile.
- Turn right onto Court St., follow to end, left onto Rt. 99 (Main St.), 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands. Follow signs for GOLD LOT.