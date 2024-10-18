What to know about the 2024 Hartford Marathon on Saturday

The Hartford Marathon is happening on Saturday and thousands of runners, volunteers and spectators will be heading into Hartford to take part and cheer on the runners.

More than 9,300 runners and walkers and tens of thousands of spectators are expected for the 26.2-mile marathon, the half marathon and the 5K.

"It is a huge marathon, the biggest marathon between New York and Boston," Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said on Friday.

Here is what you need to know about when and where events will be happening on Saturday.

Times

7:55 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon - wheelchair athletes - Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of State Capitol Building

8 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon/Team 26.2 Relay - Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of State Capitol Building

8:01 a.m.: Charity 5K - Capitol Avenue east of Bushnell Theater (between Clinton and West streets)

9:30 a.m.: HMF FitKids Run - Elm Street at West Street (east end of Bushnell Park)

Directions and parking

Get details here for directions and where to park.

Road closures

Several roads will be closed in Hartford, East Hartford, West Hartford and South Windsor.

Get the full list of road closures here.

CT Transit and bus service

During the marathon, CT Transit and bus service will be affected.

During the Hartford Marathon on Saturday, temporary bus stops and detours will be in effect from 5 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. There will be service disruptions to CT Transit and CTfastrak bus service in Hartford, downtown Hartford and East Hartford.

All bus stops in downtown Hartford on Main Street between South Green and Church Street will close at 5 a.m. and will serve a temporary bus stop on Church and Main.

Route 63 and 69 – no service on Capitol Avenue from Main Street to Park Terrace.

Passengers can make connections to Routes 101, 102, 121, 128, 161 and 928 via the CTfastrak shuttle, which will operate between Church Street, the Spruce Street stop at Union Station, and the Sigourney Street station. Allow for approximately 20 to 30 minutes for the shuttle connection.

There will be no downtown stops for CTfastrak buses.

Connecticut shuttle service will operate between Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on Roberts Street and Church Corner. Customers transferring to/from 95 should plan to do so in downtown Hartford. Route 87 will not operate.

Post-race party

Finish-line expo and festivities: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bushnell Park

Athlete food tent: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beer garden: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cold beer from Urban Lodge Brewing while listening to live music on the Powerstation Events Bushnell Park stage. One free beer per participant 21+ (photo ID required). Additional beer will be available for purchase.

Awards: Top overall finishers will receive their awards at the finish line on Trinity Street immediately following their race. All other award recipients can pick up their prize at the Results/Awards Area in Bushnell Park.

Where to find more information

Find more information on the Hartford Marathon website here.