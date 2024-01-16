What to know about the 2024 Sun Wine and Food Fest at Mohegan Sun

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Sun Wine & Food Fest and there will be 20 events across four days at Mohegan Sun to commemorate the anniversary.
The Sun Wine and Food Fest will be held from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28.
Some of the celebrities who will be there include Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, of “Breaking Bad.” Together, they started Dos Hombres Mezcal.
They will be hosting a tasting on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m., but it is already sold out.
Other celebrities who will be there include Rocco DiSpirito, Todd English, Robert Irvine, Aaron Sanchez, Martha Stewart, “Chopped” judges Maneet Chauhan and Scott Conant, “Summer House” stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula and more.
You must be 21 years of age or older to attend Sun Wine and Food Fest.
Celebrities coming to Sun Wine & Food Fest
- Kalen Allen
- Govind Armstrong
- Jamie Bissonnette
- Nick Calias
- Maneet Chauhan
- Scott Conant
- Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula
- Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
- Rocco DiSpirito
- Todd English
- Ben Ford
- Betty Fraser
- Amanda Freitag
- Will Gilson
- Manouschka Guerrier
- Ihsan Gurdal
- DJ Irie
- Robert Irvine, host of “Restaurant: Impossible”
- JJ Johnson
- Ty Law, former New England Patriot
- Dell Leandro
- Maddie & Kiki
- Lynn Mansel
- Lenny Messina
- Marc Murphy, “Chopped” judge
- Katy O’Donnell
- Chef Plum
- Antoni Porowski, star of "Queer Eye"
- Mike Puma
- Michele Ragussis
- Natalie Romero
- Chad Rosenthal
- Aaron Sanchez, judge on “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior”
- Chris Santos
- Jason Santos
- Robert Sisca
- Martha Stewart
- Michael Symon
- Adam Young, Sift Bake Shop in Mystic and Sift Bake Shop in Mystic
Schedule of Events
Thursday, Jan. 25
- 5 p.m. TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, TAO Dim Sum
- 7 p.m. Todd English's Tuscany, The Todd English Experience. Todd English will be hosting a sit-down feast
- 8 p.m. Sun Patio, Sun Patio Ice Bar Experience
- 8 p.m. Clay Pipe Cigar Bar, Barrels of Beam Featuring Laphroaig Tasting
- 10 p.m. Aquai Litchfield Distillery, Farm to Table. Connecticut distillers and chefs collaborate for a farm-to-table experience
Friday, Jan. 26
- 5 p.m. TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, TAO Whisky Dinner
- 5:15 p.m. TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, TAO Whisky Dinner
- 6 p.m. Earth Ballroom, Beam Suntory Presents: Whiskeys of the World
- 7 p.m. Earth Expo Center, Grand Tasting
- 9 p.m. Clay Pipe Cigar Bar, Spirits & Cigars presented by Mohegan Sun's Barrel Select Program (Note, this is sold out.)
- 10 p.m. novella, Toast with the Host featuring Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea
Saturday, Jan. 27
- Noon, Earth Expo Center, Grand Tasting
- 4 p.m. Clay Pipe Cigar Bar, Exclusive Antique Collection Tasting
- 4 p.m. Earth Ballroom, Vintage Cru
- 6 p.m. Clay Pipe Cigar Bar, Exclusive Pappy Van Winkle Tasting (Note, this is sold out.)
- 7 p.m. novella, Dos Hombres Mezcal featuring Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul (Note, this is sold out.)
- 8 p.m. Uncas Ballroom, Celebrity Chef Dine Around (Note, this is sold out.)
- 10:30 p.m. Avalon Nightclub, Celebrity Chef After Party
Sunday, Jan. 28
- 11 a.m. Uncas Ballroom, Brunch with Martha & Friends
- 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, Ty Law Championship Game Viewing Party and Meet and Greet.