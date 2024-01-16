What to know about the 2024 Sun Wine and Food Fest at Mohegan Sun

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Sun Wine & Food Fest and there will be 20 events across four days at Mohegan Sun to commemorate the anniversary.

The Sun Wine and Food Fest will be held from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28.

Some of the celebrities who will be there include Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, of “Breaking Bad.” Together, they started Dos Hombres Mezcal.

They will be hosting a tasting on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m., but it is already sold out.

Other celebrities who will be there include Rocco DiSpirito, Todd English, Robert Irvine, Aaron Sanchez, Martha Stewart, “Chopped” judges Maneet Chauhan and Scott Conant, “Summer House” stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula and more.

You must be 21 years of age or older to attend Sun Wine and Food Fest.

Celebrities coming to Sun Wine & Food Fest

Kalen Allen

Govind Armstrong

Jamie Bissonnette

Nick Calias

Maneet Chauhan

Scott Conant

Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Rocco DiSpirito

Todd English

Ben Ford

Betty Fraser

Amanda Freitag

Will Gilson

Manouschka Guerrier

Ihsan Gurdal

DJ Irie

Robert Irvine, host of “Restaurant: Impossible”

JJ Johnson

Ty Law, former New England Patriot

Dell Leandro

Maddie & Kiki

Lynn Mansel

Lenny Messina

Marc Murphy, “Chopped” judge

Katy O’Donnell

Chef Plum

Antoni Porowski, star of "Queer Eye"

Mike Puma

Michele Ragussis

Natalie Romero

Chad Rosenthal

Aaron Sanchez, judge on “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior”

Chris Santos

Jason Santos

Robert Sisca

Martha Stewart

Michael Symon

Adam Young, Sift Bake Shop in Mystic and Sift Bake Shop in Mystic

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Jan. 25

5 p.m. TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, TAO Dim Sum

7 p.m. Todd English's Tuscany, The Todd English Experience. Todd English will be hosting a sit-down feast

8 p.m. Sun Patio, Sun Patio Ice Bar Experience

8 p.m. Clay Pipe Cigar Bar, Barrels of Beam Featuring Laphroaig Tasting

10 p.m. Aquai Litchfield Distillery, Farm to Table. Connecticut distillers and chefs collaborate for a farm-to-table experience

Friday, Jan. 26

5 p.m. TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, TAO Whisky Dinner

5:15 p.m. TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, TAO Whisky Dinner

6 p.m. Earth Ballroom, Beam Suntory Presents: Whiskeys of the World

7 p.m. Earth Expo Center, Grand Tasting

9 p.m. Clay Pipe Cigar Bar, Spirits & Cigars presented by Mohegan Sun's Barrel Select Program (Note, this is sold out.)

10 p.m. novella, Toast with the Host featuring Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea

Saturday, Jan. 27

Noon, Earth Expo Center, Grand Tasting

4 p.m. Clay Pipe Cigar Bar, Exclusive Antique Collection Tasting

4 p.m. Earth Ballroom, Vintage Cru

6 p.m. Clay Pipe Cigar Bar, Exclusive Pappy Van Winkle Tasting (Note, this is sold out.)

7 p.m. novella, Dos Hombres Mezcal featuring Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul (Note, this is sold out.)

8 p.m. Uncas Ballroom, Celebrity Chef Dine Around (Note, this is sold out.)

10:30 p.m. Avalon Nightclub, Celebrity Chef After Party

Sunday, Jan. 28

11 a.m. Uncas Ballroom, Brunch with Martha & Friends

3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, Ty Law Championship Game Viewing Party and Meet and Greet.

Learn more and get tickets here.