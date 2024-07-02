What to know about the closing of all Bob's Stores

All Bob's Stores locations will be closing this month and all inventory will be liquidated, according to the parent company.

Here’s what you need to know about the future of the business, the going out-of-business sales, gift cards and more.

When are Bob’s Stores closings

The final day of operation is listed as July 14.

Bob's Stores going out-of-business sales

Going-out-of-business sales are now underway for all stores that are still open. They started on June 28 with discounts of 30 to 70 percent off, according to the going-out-of-business announcement.

What if you have a gift card

The company said gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through the close of business on July 14. No exchanges for purchases can be made after that, according to the closing announcement.

What to know about the closings

The company said "Bob's Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations" and it filed for bankruptcy protection on June 18.

"We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores. Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers and employees for all of their support over the years," Dave Barton, president of Bob's Stores said, in a statement.

Layoffs for the retailer began in late May, and in early June the first round of store closings were made public.

That announcement included Bob's Store locations in Southington and Hamden.

Which Bob's Store locations are affected

On Monday, a longer list of New England locations was given, as the company said it would "close all of its Bob's locations and liquidate all inventory."

The future of Bob's Stores

The store website is under construction with a notice that it plans to offer an online shopping option in the future.