What to know about the Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day

The Manchester Road Race is happening on Thanksgiving Day and thousands are expected for the 87th running.

Registration deadline

Registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and no entries will be accepted on the day of the road race.

Runners who register prior to 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 will save $5, then the registration fee increases from $37 to $42 on Nov. 18.

Online registration is available at www.manchesterroadrace.com.

Or, you can register in person at these events

Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. during the MRR Health & Fitness Expo at the Manchester High School cafeteria, 134 East Middle Turnpike in Manchester

Monday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Fleet Feet, 1003 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford

Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Urban Lodge Brewery, 47 Purnell Place in Manchester.

About the Manchester Road Race

The 87th Manchester Road Race will be held at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The race is run on a 4.748-mile loop course through the town’s central streets. It starts and finishes on Main Street, in front of St. James Church.

There were 9,641 registered runners last year.

Conner Mantz of Mapleton, Utah won the race and set a course record of 21:04.

Weini Kelati of Flagstaff, Arizona won her second straight women’s championship with a time of 23:39. She holds the women’s course record of 22:55, which she set at the 2021 race.

Both athletes have entered this year's race, according to organizers of the road race.

Parking restrictions

Police have put out warnings about parking restrictions.

No parking will be allowed on East Center Street from Lenox Street to Center Street overnight from Wednesday, Nov. 22 until around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

No parking will be allowed on Main Street from Center Street to Hartford Road during the overnight period until the road reopens after race cleanup.

Police said vehicles will be towed if necessary.

The Manchester Police Department will be shutting down traffic on Main Street between Bissell Street and Maple Street at 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving to allow construction crews to put fencing and ropes up along the road.

At 5:30 a.m. Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Center Street to Charter Oak Street until the end of the race.

No parking will be allowed along the roadways of the race route.

At 9 a.m., the entire race route and Interstate 384 exits 3 and 4 will be closed to traffic for the race.

If your vehicle is inside of the race loop you will be unable to exit the loop area by vehicle until runners and the tail car, a Manchester Police Department vehicle, have passed by your intended exit route.

Handicapped parking: There are designated handicapped parking spaces in parking lots around the downtown area. If you require handicapped parking, arrive early to use these spaces. The inner portion of the race route will be closed to traffic exiting the area until the completion of the race. Use handicapped parking outside of the race route if needed.

To minimize the number of vehicles in the downtown area, a bus shuttle operation has been organized. Participants and spectators can park at Manchester Community College where buses will be available to shuttle you to the downtown area.

More information

Get more information online here. https://www.manchesterroadrace.com.

Police urge people not to leave backpacks, containers or bundled items unattended. Any unattended items left within the restricted area, or anywhere along the race route, will be confiscated.

Officers will be posted throughout the Main Street area and along the race route to ensure the safety of everyone.