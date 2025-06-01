What to know about the penny phase out

We may no longer be pinching pennies in the future. The U.S. Treasury says it is moving to halt production of the coin after President Trump says it no longer makes “cents” to produce.

“I guess good riddance,” Alan Mysterus, of New Britain said.

It may be time to start saying goodbye to the penny. The Treasury Department on Thursday says it made its last order of blank pennies as it moves to phase out the coin. It says halting new penny production could result in an "immediate annual savings of $56 million in reduced material costs."

This comes after President Trump in February ordered a halt to producing new pennies. Some shoppers say it’s a good move.

“It’s a way to save the government money. Let’s save some money,” Mike Gashgorian, of Newington, said.

According to the U.S. Mint’s annual report last year, it currently costs nearly 3.7 cents to make the one-cent coin. University of New Haven accounting professor James Mohs says it makes sense for the government to begin phasing out pennies.

“The value of the metal might be more than the value of the coin at this point. The cost of producing it is more than the value of the coin,” he said.

He points to Canada setting a precedent for what comes next after they eliminated their penny in 2012.

“They recalled them all, put the value of them into people's accounts or converted them to larger denominations,” Mohs said.

The Treasury Department says there are more than 114 billion pennies in circulation. Mohs says they’ll likely be a phase-in period for pennies to be turned in and prices will be either rounded up or down to the nearest nickel.

“So, if you had to purchase for $19.82, it would register as $19.80, rounding it down,” he said.

The Treasury Department also says demand for the penny has gone down as people shifting towards using cards or digital services like apple pay.