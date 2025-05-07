What to know about the REAL ID deadline on Wednesday

Wednesday is the day. If you're flying anywhere in the U.S., your standard, state-issued ID without the gold star in the corner will no longer get you through the gates at the airport.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles says over 2 million people in our state have a REAL ID and 31,000 of them were processed last month.

This change is decades in the making with the idea coming about after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"What it's really going to do is it's preventing terrorists from gaining access to aircraft. We're basically making sure that people are who they say they are when they get on an aircraft," said Dan Velez, the New England TSA Spokesperson.

Airports have been getting the word out for months by placing signs and information videos throughout the airport before people go through security.

If you don't have a REAL ID, you can use your passport or more than a dozen other forms of government-issued IDs to get through security. If you don't have any of these, you'll be subject to extra screening, which could take an extra hour.

“So if you don't have a star, or if you're unsure if you're REAL ID compliant, please allow yourself some additional time when you arrive here at the airport to go through security and to make sure that you have all the proper paperwork in place, to travel," said Tom Cavaliere, the Director of Community Engagement at Tweed New Haven Airport.

To get the gold star on your license, you'll have to go in person to the DMV. After your DMV appointment, your REAL ID will come in the mail. It could take a couple of weeks.