Golf

What to know about Travelers Championship on Thursday

Travelers Championship sign
NBC Connecticut

The Travelers Championship is underway at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

There is a field of 72 players and tournament officials said nearly 2,000 volunteers will be helping out.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Hoda Kotb is headlining the Women's Day Breakfast on Thursday and the tournament is underway.

You can get a look at the leaderboard here.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Here’s a look at the pairings for Thursday.

8 a.m.

  • Brian Campbell, Irvine, CA
  • Bud Cauley, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

8:10 a.m.

  • Nick Taylor, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
  • Kevin Yu, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei

8:20 a.m.

  • Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, WA
  • Tom Kim, Seoul, South Korea

8:30 a.m.

  • Min Woo Lee, Perth, Australia
  • Harry Hall, Cornwall, England

8:40 a.m.

  • Mackenzie Hughes, Dundas, Ontario, Canada
  • Matti Schmid, Germany

8:50 a.m.

  • Tony Finau, Lehi, UT
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kempton Park, South Africa

9 a.m.

  • Wyndham Clark, Denver, CO
  • Matthieu Pavon, Bordeaux, France

9:10 a.m.

  • Jason Day, Brisbane, Australia
  • Max Homa, Scottsdale, AZ

9:20 a.m.

  • Austin Eckroat, Edmond, OK
  • Byeong Hun An, Seoul, South Korea

9:35 a.m.

  • Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, GA
  • Stephan Jaeger, Germany

9:45 a.m.

  • Adam Hadwin, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
  • Max Greyserman, Short Hills, NJ

9:55 a.m.

  • Tom Hoge, Fargo, ND
  • Tommy Fleetwood, Southport, England

10:05 a.m.

  • Adam Scott, Australia
  • Cameron Young, Palm Beach Gardens, Fl

10:15 a.m.

  • Viktor Hovland, Oslo, Norway
  • Robert Macintyre, Oban, Scotland

10:25 a.m.

  • Ludvig Åberg, Eslov, Sweden
  • Sam Burns, Shreveport, LA

10:35 a.m.

  • Rory Mcilroy, Holywood, Northern Ireland
  • Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, VT

10:45 a.m.

  • Ryan Fox, New Zealand
  • Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC

10:55 a.m.

  • Harris English, Sea Island, GA
  • Lucas Glover, Jupiter, FL

11:10 a.m.

  • Daniel Berger, Jupiter, FL
  • Sam Stevens, Wichita, KS

11:20 a.m.

  • Jhonattan Vegas, Maturin, Venezuela
  • Gary Woodland, Topeka, KS

11:30 a.m.

  • Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, CA
  • Michael Kim, Dallas, TX

11:40 a.m.

  • Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, NV
  • Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, NC

11:50 a.m.

  • Russell Henley, Columbus, GA
  • Nick Dunlap, Jupiter, FL

Noon

  • Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, FL
  • Sungjae Im, Jeju-Do, South Korea

12:10 p.m.

  • Cam Davis, Sydney, Australia
  • Alex Noren, Stockholm, Sweden

12:20 p.m.

  • Taylor Pendrith, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
  • Eric Cole, Tequesta, FL

12:30 p.m.

  • Thomas Detry, Brussels, Belgium
  • Si Woo Kim, Seoul, South Korea

12:45 p.m.

  • Brian Harman, St. Simons Island, GA
  • Akshay Bhatia, Jupiter, FL

12:55 p.m.

  • Sepp Straka, Vienna, Austria
  • Aaron Rai, Wolverhampton, England

1:05 p.m.

  • Shane Lowry, County Offaly, Ireland
  • Denny McCarthy, Rockville, MD

1:15 p.m.

  • J.T. Poston, Hickory, NC
  • Matt Fitzpatrick, Sheffield, England

1:25 p.m.

  • Justin Thomas, Louisville, KY
  • Hideki Matsuyama, Sendai, Japan

1:35 p.m.

  • Xander Schauffele, San Diego, CA
  • Collin Morikawa, La Canada, CA

1:45 p.m.

  • J.J. Spaun, Los Angeles, CA
  • Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, TX

1:55 p.m.

  • Jordan Spieth, Dallas, TX
  • Luke Clanton, Hialeah, FL

2:05 p.m.

  • Andrew Novak, Sea Island, GA
  • Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, SC

You can find directions and information on tickets on the Travelers Championship website here.

This article tagged under:

Golf
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us