What to know about Travelers Championship on Thursday

The Travelers Championship is underway at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

There is a field of 72 players and tournament officials said nearly 2,000 volunteers will be helping out.

Hoda Kotb is headlining the Women's Day Breakfast on Thursday and the tournament is underway.

Here’s a look at the pairings for Thursday.

8 a.m.

Brian Campbell, Irvine, CA

Bud Cauley, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

8:10 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Kevin Yu, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei

8:20 a.m.

Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, WA

Tom Kim, Seoul, South Korea

8:30 a.m.

Min Woo Lee, Perth, Australia

Harry Hall, Cornwall, England

8:40 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Dundas, Ontario, Canada

Matti Schmid, Germany

8:50 a.m.

Tony Finau, Lehi, UT

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kempton Park, South Africa

9 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Denver, CO

Matthieu Pavon, Bordeaux, France

9:10 a.m.

Jason Day, Brisbane, Australia

Max Homa, Scottsdale, AZ

9:20 a.m.

Austin Eckroat, Edmond, OK

Byeong Hun An, Seoul, South Korea

9:35 a.m.

Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, GA

Stephan Jaeger, Germany

9:45 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Max Greyserman, Short Hills, NJ

9:55 a.m.

Tom Hoge, Fargo, ND

Tommy Fleetwood, Southport, England

10:05 a.m.

Adam Scott, Australia

Cameron Young, Palm Beach Gardens, Fl

10:15 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Oslo, Norway

Robert Macintyre, Oban, Scotland

10:25 a.m.

Ludvig Åberg, Eslov, Sweden

Sam Burns, Shreveport, LA

10:35 a.m.

Rory Mcilroy, Holywood, Northern Ireland

Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, VT

10:45 a.m.

Ryan Fox, New Zealand

Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC

10:55 a.m.

Harris English, Sea Island, GA

Lucas Glover, Jupiter, FL

11:10 a.m.

Daniel Berger, Jupiter, FL

Sam Stevens, Wichita, KS

11:20 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Maturin, Venezuela

Gary Woodland, Topeka, KS

11:30 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, CA

Michael Kim, Dallas, TX

11:40 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, NV

Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, NC

11:50 a.m.

Russell Henley, Columbus, GA

Nick Dunlap, Jupiter, FL

Noon

Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, FL

Sungjae Im, Jeju-Do, South Korea

12:10 p.m.

Cam Davis, Sydney, Australia

Alex Noren, Stockholm, Sweden

12:20 p.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

Eric Cole, Tequesta, FL

12:30 p.m.

Thomas Detry, Brussels, Belgium

Si Woo Kim, Seoul, South Korea

12:45 p.m.

Brian Harman, St. Simons Island, GA

Akshay Bhatia, Jupiter, FL

12:55 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Vienna, Austria

Aaron Rai, Wolverhampton, England

1:05 p.m.

Shane Lowry, County Offaly, Ireland

Denny McCarthy, Rockville, MD

1:15 p.m.

J.T. Poston, Hickory, NC

Matt Fitzpatrick, Sheffield, England

1:25 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Louisville, KY

Hideki Matsuyama, Sendai, Japan

1:35 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, San Diego, CA

Collin Morikawa, La Canada, CA

1:45 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Los Angeles, CA

Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, TX

1:55 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Dallas, TX

Luke Clanton, Hialeah, FL

2:05 p.m.

Andrew Novak, Sea Island, GA

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, SC

You can find directions and information on tickets on the Travelers Championship website here.