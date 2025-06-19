What to know about Travelers Championship on Thursday

The Travelers Championship is underway at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
There is a field of 72 players and tournament officials said nearly 2,000 volunteers will be helping out.
Hoda Kotb is headlining the Women's Day Breakfast on Thursday and the tournament is underway.
Here’s a look at the pairings for Thursday.
8 a.m.
- Brian Campbell, Irvine, CA
- Bud Cauley, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
8:10 a.m.
- Nick Taylor, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
- Kevin Yu, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei
8:20 a.m.
- Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, WA
- Tom Kim, Seoul, South Korea
8:30 a.m.
- Min Woo Lee, Perth, Australia
- Harry Hall, Cornwall, England
8:40 a.m.
- Mackenzie Hughes, Dundas, Ontario, Canada
- Matti Schmid, Germany
8:50 a.m.
- Tony Finau, Lehi, UT
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kempton Park, South Africa
9 a.m.
- Wyndham Clark, Denver, CO
- Matthieu Pavon, Bordeaux, France
9:10 a.m.
- Jason Day, Brisbane, Australia
- Max Homa, Scottsdale, AZ
9:20 a.m.
- Austin Eckroat, Edmond, OK
- Byeong Hun An, Seoul, South Korea
9:35 a.m.
- Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, GA
- Stephan Jaeger, Germany
9:45 a.m.
- Adam Hadwin, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
- Max Greyserman, Short Hills, NJ
9:55 a.m.
- Tom Hoge, Fargo, ND
- Tommy Fleetwood, Southport, England
10:05 a.m.
- Adam Scott, Australia
- Cameron Young, Palm Beach Gardens, Fl
10:15 a.m.
- Viktor Hovland, Oslo, Norway
- Robert Macintyre, Oban, Scotland
10:25 a.m.
- Ludvig Åberg, Eslov, Sweden
- Sam Burns, Shreveport, LA
10:35 a.m.
- Rory Mcilroy, Holywood, Northern Ireland
- Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, VT
10:45 a.m.
- Ryan Fox, New Zealand
- Ben Griffin, Chapel Hill, NC
10:55 a.m.
- Harris English, Sea Island, GA
- Lucas Glover, Jupiter, FL
11:10 a.m.
- Daniel Berger, Jupiter, FL
- Sam Stevens, Wichita, KS
11:20 a.m.
- Jhonattan Vegas, Maturin, Venezuela
- Gary Woodland, Topeka, KS
11:30 a.m.
- Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, CA
- Michael Kim, Dallas, TX
11:40 a.m.
- Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, NV
- Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, NC
11:50 a.m.
- Russell Henley, Columbus, GA
- Nick Dunlap, Jupiter, FL
Noon
- Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, FL
- Sungjae Im, Jeju-Do, South Korea
12:10 p.m.
- Cam Davis, Sydney, Australia
- Alex Noren, Stockholm, Sweden
12:20 p.m.
- Taylor Pendrith, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
- Eric Cole, Tequesta, FL
12:30 p.m.
- Thomas Detry, Brussels, Belgium
- Si Woo Kim, Seoul, South Korea
12:45 p.m.
- Brian Harman, St. Simons Island, GA
- Akshay Bhatia, Jupiter, FL
12:55 p.m.
- Sepp Straka, Vienna, Austria
- Aaron Rai, Wolverhampton, England
1:05 p.m.
- Shane Lowry, County Offaly, Ireland
- Denny McCarthy, Rockville, MD
1:15 p.m.
- J.T. Poston, Hickory, NC
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Sheffield, England
1:25 p.m.
- Justin Thomas, Louisville, KY
- Hideki Matsuyama, Sendai, Japan
1:35 p.m.
- Xander Schauffele, San Diego, CA
- Collin Morikawa, La Canada, CA
1:45 p.m.
- J.J. Spaun, Los Angeles, CA
- Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, TX
1:55 p.m.
- Jordan Spieth, Dallas, TX
- Luke Clanton, Hialeah, FL
2:05 p.m.
- Andrew Novak, Sea Island, GA
- Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, SC
