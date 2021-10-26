What to Know About Wind Threat From October Nor'easter

A strong Nor'easter is bringing heavy rain to the state and strong winds are a concern.

Damaging winds are possible this evening and overnight and gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible in southeast Connecticut, according to the NBC Connecticut meteorologists.

They are forecasting winds between 35 and 45 miles per hour for much of western and central Connecticut. Winds of 45 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour are possible for coastal and eastern Connecticut.

Wind advisories are in effect and gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.

In the event of a wind advisory, the National Weather Service advises that objects that are outdoors should be secured.

You should also use caution if you are driving in high winds.

Wind Between 32 and 38 Miles Per Hour

According to the National Weather Service, winds between 32 and 38 miles per hour are near-gale force. That means whole trees could move.

Wind Between 39 and 46 Miles Per Hour

Winds between 39 and 46 miles per hour are gale force and can break twigs and small branches. Winds this high generally hinder walking outside.

Wind Between 47 and 54 Miles Per Hour

Winds between 47 and 54 miles per hour are considered strong gale force.

That is when structural damage can occur, such as chimney covers and roofing tiles blown off, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind Between 55 and 63 Miles Per Hour

Winds between 55 and 63 miles per hour are Whole Gale and considerable structural damage can occur, especially on roofs.

Small trees might be blown over and uprooted when winds get that strong.

Isolated to scattered power outages across the state are possible.