Today is the beginning of the busy holiday travel season and Bradley International Airport is expecting large crowds.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the busy Thanksgiving travel period at the airport runs from Nov. 18 to 27 and they are expecting passenger volumes to be near pre-pandemic levels at times.

The busiest days will be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Saturday and Sunday after the holiday, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. They expect around 90,000 passengers to depart from the airport during this timeframe.

“We are excited to kick off the holiday season at Bradley International Airport,” Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA said in a statement. “The airport community has been working diligently behind the scenes to prepare for the busy travel season and is committed to assisting passengers on their journey to take their vacations and reunite with family members. We thank our loyal passengers for choosing Bradley for their holiday travel and look forward to welcoming them this season.”

Tips for Traveling During the Holidays

Confirm Your Flight: Before you go to the airport, confirm your flight with your airline and check-in for your flight online.

Arrive Early: Expect the airport will be busy. Passengers who need assistance from an airline are advised to arrive at the ticket counter at least 90 minutes prior to their flight’s departure.

Plan for Parking: Visit the airport’s parking website ahead of your arrival for the latest information on parking availability and follow directional signage at the airport to guide you to open lots.

Follow TSA Screening Guidelines: Have your credentials ready and pack properly to help speed up your screening process. Information on prohibited items and how to prepare for the TSA screening can be found on the TSA’s website or by contacting the agency by phone, online, or on social media. The airport has introduced liquid disposal units at the main TSA checkpoint for passengers to dispose of liquids before TSA screening. If you inadvertently travel with a small-sized prohibited item, you will have the choice to ship the item to yourself for a fee instead of having TSA collect it.

Vehicle Rentals: The CAA said all rental car operations have moved into the new Ground Transportation Center.

Picking Up Passengers: Family and friends who are picking up passengers from Bradley International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday week are encouraged to use the Cell Phone Waiting Lot on Light Lane while waiting for passengers to arrive and retrieve any luggage. Parking in the Cell Phone Lot is free.