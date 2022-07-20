mega millions

What to Know as Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $630 Million

Mega Millions Connecticut
NBCConnecticut.com

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $630 million after no one won big Tuesday night. Here is what you need to know about the next drawing and the prizes won in Connecticut.

Four tickets sold for the drawing matched the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize, $1 million. There was one each in Arizona, California, New Hampshire and North Carolina.

The biggest prize won in Connecticut was $1,500. Three people won the $1,500 by matching four of the white balls and having Megaplier.

In all, there were 31,273 winning tickets sold in Connecticut with prizes ranging from $2 to $1,500.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were no big winners in Connecticut, but there were 31,273 smaller prizes. Here is a look at the tickets that won $200 or more.

Connecticut Mega Millions Winners

  • $1,500 – 3: matched 4 balls, with Megaplier
  • $500 – 13: matched 4 balls
  • $600 – 21: matched 3 balls and Mega Ball, with Megaplier
  • $200 – 27: matched 3 balls and Mega Ball

When Is the Next Mega Millions Drawing?

The next drawing will be Friday, July 22 at 11 p.m.

It will be the 28th in this jackpot run, which started on April 19, according to Mega Millions.

mega millions 12 hours ago

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $630M After No Winning Tickets Drawn

CT Lottery Jul 13

$20,000 Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Business Jun 29

A Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Is About to Expire: Here’s How Much Lottery Money Goes Unclaimed

Largest Mega Millions Jackpots

This is the fifth time in its 20-year history that the Mega Millions will be over $600 million. The estimated $630 million jackpot has an equivalent of $359.7 million in cash.

  • $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 (1-South Carolina)
  • $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 (1- Michigan)
  • $656 million 3/30/2012 (3-Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)
  • $648 million 12/17/2013 (2-California, Georgia)
  • $543 million 7/24/2018 (1-California)
  • $536 million 7/8/2016 (1-Indiana)
  • $533 million 3/30/2018 (1-New Jersey)
  • $522 million 6/7/2019 (1-California)
  • $516 million 5/21//2021 (1-Pennsylvania)

Mega Millions Payouts

Annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Mega Millions says each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment.

Odds of Winning Mega Millions

  • Jackpot: 1 in 302,575,350
  • $1 million (5 balls): 1 in 12,607,306
  • $10,000 (4 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 931,001
  • $500 (4 balls): 1 in 38,792
  • $200 (3 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 14,547
  • $10 (3 balls): 1 in 606
  • $10 (2 balls and the Mega Ball): 1 in 693
  • $4 (1 ball and the Mega Ball): 1 in 89
  • $2 (Mega Ball): 1 in 37
  • Overall chances of winning any prize: 1 in 24
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsCT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us