What to know as Real ID deadline approaches

The clock is ticking, and you now have a little over a month until we hit the deadline for you to get your Real ID.

It may feel like a long time coming because the program was born after 9/11 and it was set to take place multiple times over the year. But this time, officials say the deadline is real and taking place on May 7.

Connecticut is in good shape. The Department of Motor Vehicles says 72% of the state already has their Real ID.

“I knew it was a requirement then, so I took the extra steps to make sure that I had it,” said Erika Rivera, of Southington.

“Had to make sure I have a driver’s license for work, having for work making it up to date,” said Tyjuan Dawkins, of Waterbury.

But there are still some who plan to go gold during the last month.

“I’m going to be scrambling the next month or so,” said Kim Barbour, of Old Lyme.

Not having the Real ID could cause some travel troubles if you forget your passport.

At Bradley International Airport, there are signs are all over the security line notifying passengers of the Real ID deadline.

“They do give you a flyer that it is coming up,” said Barbour.

The DMV said U.S. citizens and permanent residents are eligible for the Real ID, verifiable with a passport or birth certificate, Social Security card and two pieces of mail proving you live in state.

You just make a DMV appointment, and the state says you’ll get your gold star in 20 days through the mail.

“Make sure that that name matches the Social Security and also, if you have a passport that those names match correctly,” Commissioner Tony Guerrera, of the Department of Motor Vehicles, said.

Even though these processes can be notorious for taking a long time, people we spoke with say this was painless.

“Pretty quick, pretty easy, not bad at all,” said Dawkins.

“Very simple,” said Louis Rosenthal, of Northampton, Massachusetts.

The DMV is looking to help anyone in the final stretch too and they'll be implementing "Super Mondays" soon.

“Where we're just going to do Real IDs and book out appointments with like seven locations throughout the state of Connecticut,” said Guerrera.

“I’m ready to travel right now!,” said Rosenthal.

The DMV said you can decline the Real ID verification but that means you’ll need your passport to travel domestic.