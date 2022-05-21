What to Know: Staying Safe in This Weekend's Heat

With possibly record-breaking heat set for this weekend, it's important to take precautions.

Early morning walkers, joggers or commuters may notice cooler temperatures in the morning, but later on, it will feel a lot like summer. Highs could be close to 98 degrees.

While the hot weather is exciting, it's imperative to practice heat safety.

If you are planning to beat the heat by going to the beach or a state park, there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

Parks and beaches across the state are expected to be very busy, but water temperatures this time of year in lakes and ponds are still very cold and can be dangerous.

It's also important to keep in mind that it is swim at your own risk. Lifeguards won't be in the stands until Memorial Day.

Hebron Fire Chief Peter Starkel recommends paying attention to water temperatures and hydrating early.

“We always suggest that if you have to go out to do any projects or errands, you either do them first thing in the morning or later in the evening and really try to avoid doing anything outside midday. We also suggest you hydrate so drink more than you normally would and don’t wait until you're thirsty to do it because if you wait until that point you’re already close to dehydration," he said.

Families can also take kids to splash pads across the state this weekend. Some officially open for the season on Saturday.

The State Dept. of Public Health says the sudden jump in temperatures that we'll see this weekend can mean people are at a much greater risk of the effects of extreme heat.

Chief Medical Officer from Physician One Urgent Care in Brookfield Dr. Jeannie Kenkare said heat stroke is a major concern.

"When people are suffering from that, it's a consequence of being overheated, not having enough fluid in the body and the body isn't able to respond to the temperature around it," Dr. Kenkare said.

For those heading out this weekend, you're encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, protect yourself from the sun and wear loosely fitted clothing.