What to Remember Before You Hit the Road for the Holiday

More than 55 million people are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving.

Travel experts said Wednesday evening would be the worst time for travelers. Trips in major metro areas could take four times longer than a normal commute.

While you’re trying to remember to check on the turkey or the directions to your great aunt’s house, among so many other things, don’t forget where you left your keys.

AAA said in the greater Hartford area alone they received almost 400 calls during the Thanksgiving day holiday weekend last year for members who had locked themselves out of their cars.

In addition, they say they received 75 calls for members who ran out of gas.

AAA employees reminded drivers to check your vehicle before traveling for turkey.

“The biggest thing to make sure to check is actually the air pressure on your tires. You want to make sure that all four of your tires are filled to the proper amount of air,” said Chris Cartagena of the AAA Hartford Fleet.

In addition, make sure to have a charged cell phone with you to call for help.

With a record number of New Englanders traveling by car this Thanksgiving holiday, safety officials also reminded drivers to limit distractions, slow down and move over for law enforcement.

As for packing, the website “Smarter Travel” said many of travelers forget these key things, so check that bag twice!