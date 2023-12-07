What we know about police officer, utility worker hit and killed in Waltham, Mass.

Blue lights lit up the police department in Waltham, Massachusetts, in honor of Officer Paul Tracey, a 28-year veteran of the department, who was hit and killed by a driver while working a police detail Wednesday night.

A National Grid worker also died in that incident. Prosecutors identified him in court Thursday as 36-year-old Roderick Jackson, of Cambridge. Two other National Grid workers were also injured.

Those who knew Tracey and Jackson were still shock over their deaths on Thursday.

Jackson’s friend Joe Garcia said, “He was a great father, he had ambition, great ambition, and this person took it all away from him.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell said, “We’re here today in solidarity not only with my fallen officer but with National Grid workers too. We work hand in hand with those guys daily, we’re there to protect them when we’re on detail. Unfortunately, what happened yesterday, nobody saw coming.”

Police saluted outside the Medical Examiner's Office Wednesday night in downtown Boston after a long procession for the fallen officer that began at a hospital in Burlington. Police officers, fire fighters and EMTs from all over the area were there.

Police in Waltham, Massachusetts, honored an officer who was killed while on a police detail Wednesday night. A National Grid worker was also killed in that incident.

O'Connell on Wednesday remembered his officer Tracey as "a compassionate police officer that always looked out for the underdog. He was an amazing husband, loving father and a friend to all."

Tracey, who ran for Waltham City Council in 2019 and again in 2013, leaves behind a wife and two kids. His wife is also a police officer, a school resource officer at Waltham High School.

Thursday night, police took part in another procession as Tracey's remains made a stop outside the station where he served for decades.

A Waltham police officer and a National Grid worker were hit and killed Wednesday.

Jackson's brother spoke Thursday after the court hearing for Peter Simon, the New Hampshire man charged in connection with the deadly crash.

"He meant everything to me, he meant everything to everybody," his brother, Manuel Asprilla-Hassan, said. "The city of Cambridge knows who he is. When everybody forgets about him, we will remember. This is a nightmare that I'm living in. I woke up -- what just happened? You get what I'm saying? I can't even explain this story to anybody."

"I just spoke to him before it happened," he added. "We were talking about going to the game, the Rose Bowl game. He was my everything."

Brother of National Grid worker following arraignment of the man accused of killing him. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/OBIf3bkBRI — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) December 7, 2023

A National Grid spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that "at National Grid, safety is our first priority," adding, "Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones."