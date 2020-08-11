What You Need to Know About CT Sales Tax-Free Week 2020

Connecticut sales tax-free week is almost here. This year marks the state's 20th tax-free week.
When It Is:
The 2020 annual Connecticut sales tax-free week will begin Sunday, Aug. 16 and go through Saturday, Aug. 22.
What It Is:
What that means for shoppers is that several items are exempt from sales tax when sold for less than $100. For items costing $100 or more, sales tax is calculated on the full purchase price.
What's Tax-Free:
For Connecticut residents who are ready to do some back-to-school shopping or need some wardrobe changes, here is a list of just some of the things you can buy tax-free. Click here for the full list.
- Antique clothing
- Arm warmers
- Athletic socks
- Bandannas
- Baseball hats
- Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
- Blouses
- Chef uniforms
- Children's bibs
- Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)
- Dresses
- Earmuffs
- Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)
- Formal wear gowns
- Formal wear rentals
- Foul weather gear
- Garters
- Gloves
- Golf dresses and skirts
- Golf jackets
- Golf shirts
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Hats, caps
- Fashion boots
- Jeans
- Leg warmers
- Leotards, tights
- Overclothes
- Overshoes, rubber, boots
- Ponchos
- Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear
- Robes
- Sashes
- Scarves
- Shirts
- Shoelaces
- Shoes (aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)
- Ski sweaters, ski jackets
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks
- Swimsuits
- Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)
- Ties (men’s and women’s)
- Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils
- Work clothes
What's Not Tax-Free:
When shopping during tax-free week, it's also important to keep a lookout for items that are still taxable. Click here to see the full list.
Some of the taxable items, even if sold for less than $100, include:
- Athletic supporters
- Boots (fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski)
- Gloves (athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work)
- Hair nets
- Handbags and purses
- Ice skates
- Insoles, arch supports
- Jewelry
- Lobster bibs
- Martial arts attire
- Party costumes
- Pot holders
- Riding pants
- Roller skates
- Shin guards
- Shoes (ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf)
- Shower caps
- Ski pants
- Sports helmets
- Sports uniforms
- Umbrellas
- Wallets
- Water ski vests
- Wet suits