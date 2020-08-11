What You Need to Know About CT Sales Tax-Free Week 2020

Connecticut sales tax-free week is almost here. This year marks the state's 20th tax-free week.

When It Is:

The 2020 annual Connecticut sales tax-free week will begin Sunday, Aug. 16 and go through Saturday, Aug. 22.

What It Is:

What that means for shoppers is that several items are exempt from sales tax when sold for less than $100. For items costing $100 or more, sales tax is calculated on the full purchase price.

What's Tax-Free:

For Connecticut residents who are ready to do some back-to-school shopping or need some wardrobe changes, here is a list of just some of the things you can buy tax-free. Click here for the full list.

Antique clothing

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandannas

Baseball hats

Belts, suspenders, belt buckles

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children's bibs

Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Earmuffs

Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)

Formal wear gowns

Formal wear rentals

Foul weather gear

Garters

Gloves

Golf dresses and skirts

Golf jackets

Golf shirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Hats, caps

Fashion boots

Jeans

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubber, boots

Ponchos

Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes (aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)

Ski sweaters, ski jackets

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Swimsuits

Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)

Ties (men’s and women’s)

Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils

Work clothes

What's Not Tax-Free:

When shopping during tax-free week, it's also important to keep a lookout for items that are still taxable. Click here to see the full list.

Some of the taxable items, even if sold for less than $100, include: