What You Need to Know About CT Sales Tax-Free Week 2020

Tax-free week runs from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22.

Connecticut sales tax-free week is almost here. This year marks the state's 20th tax-free week.

When It Is:

The 2020 annual Connecticut sales tax-free week will begin Sunday, Aug. 16 and go through Saturday, Aug. 22.

What It Is:

What that means for shoppers is that several items are exempt from sales tax when sold for less than $100. For items costing $100 or more, sales tax is calculated on the full purchase price.

What's Tax-Free:

For Connecticut residents who are ready to do some back-to-school shopping or need some wardrobe changes, here is a list of just some of the things you can buy tax-free. Click here for the full list. 

  • Antique clothing
  • Arm warmers
  • Athletic socks
  • Bandannas
  • Baseball hats
  • Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
  • Blouses
  • Chef uniforms
  • Children's bibs
  • Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)
  • Dresses
  • Earmuffs
  • Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)
  • Formal wear gowns
  • Formal wear rentals
  • Foul weather gear
  • Garters
  • Gloves
  • Golf dresses and skirts
  • Golf jackets
  • Golf shirts
  • Graduation caps and gowns
  • Hats, caps
  • Fashion boots
  • Jeans
  • Leg warmers
  • Leotards, tights
  • Overclothes
  • Overshoes, rubber, boots
  • Ponchos
  • Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear
  • Robes
  • Sashes
  • Scarves
  • Shirts
  • Shoelaces
  • Shoes (aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)
  • Ski sweaters, ski jackets
  • Slippers
  • Sneakers
  • Socks
  • Swimsuits
  • Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)
  • Ties (men’s and women’s)
  • Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils
  • Work clothes

What's Not Tax-Free:

When shopping during tax-free week, it's also important to keep a lookout for items that are still taxable. Click here to see the full list.

Some of the taxable items, even if sold for less than $100, include:

  • Athletic supporters
  • Boots (fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski)
  • Gloves (athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work)
  • Hair nets
  • Handbags and purses
  • Ice skates
  • Insoles, arch supports
  • Jewelry
  • Lobster bibs
  • Martial arts attire
  • Party costumes
  • Pot holders
  • Riding pants
  • Roller skates
  • Shin guards
  • Shoes (ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf)
  • Shower caps
  • Ski pants
  • Sports helmets
  • Sports uniforms
  • Umbrellas
  • Wallets
  • Water ski vests
  • Wet suits

