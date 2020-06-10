‘What’s On Your Mind?’: Anger, Demands for Change after Death of George Floyd

George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston on Tuesday, two weeks after he died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed, unarmed black man’s neck for nearly nine minute, all while Floyd cried out, “I can’t breathe.’
Protests have been held, coast to coast and around the world, with people expressing outrage over Floyd’s death and calling for fundamental change when it comes to policing.
What's On Your Mind? Call us at (860) 880-2844.
The pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic have been compounded with demonstrations everywhere, demanding change in the face of racial injustice. As protests in other parts of the country went from chaotic early on to then more calm, gatherings in Connecticut have remained peaceful.
Many people are just wondering what else 2020 could possibly bring.
Here is some of what you wanted to share with us.
NBC Connecticut wants to know more about what you and your family are feeling.
By leaving a message you acknowledge that you are 18 years or older (or, if under 18, are also on the phone with a parent or guardian) and you give NBCUniversal permission to record the message and to use it across all NBCU partners and platforms, including broadcast television. If you're under 18 and want to leave a message, your parent or guardian should announce themselves first.