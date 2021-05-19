‘What's On Your Mind?': Confusion, Hope as CT Lifts COVID Restrictions

May 19, 2021 marked a pivotal day in Connecticut’s comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state lifted many of the coronavirus restrictions that people have been living with for many months. More than a year after this health crisis began, NBC Connecticut is still asking the question: ‘What's On Your Mind?”.

You, too, have questions as Connecticut relaxes the rules on masks, capacity limits, social distancing and more. Fears surrounding the virus still have not gone away. And while many people have suggestions about how best the state should proceed, others are frustrated with the changes to the guidelines. Also, despite restrictions being lifted, there are those who say they will continue to wear their masks.

What's On Your Mind? Call us at (860) 880-2844.

Here is some of what you wanted to share with us.

I'd like to know that when you go into a store after they drop this mask ruling, how are you going to know that the people next to you without the mask are vaccinated? Edward, Danbury

"Are they going to ask for your CDC card? Are you supposed to bring it with you? How will businesses know people are fully vaccinated?"

Dawn/Naugatuck

I feel like we're doing it a little bit too soon and if one mask can save one life, what's 10 minutes of wearing it in the store? I do wear a mask. I do it to protect the next person that's not vaccinated. Lisa, Manchester

"Anybody that goes to restaurants or stores should show their vaccine card to let people know they've had their shots."

-Diane (No town given)

If you want to wear a mask, wear it. If the law indicates not to, then don’t. And if businesses have a sign to wear a mask, then you wear a mask. Dorothy, New Milford

"here's a problem here. People don't care. The honor system was maybe back in the '50s and '60s. But the honor system now, forget it. You kidding me?"

-Hank, Hamden

I really do not want to have to go into a store and be confronted by people who are not masked. That really will make me nervous. Debbie, Marlborough

"There's going to be a lot of people traveling. A lot more infections will occur in the next month or two as a result of this. I will keep my mask on."

-Geneva, Bristol

I’m really excited that everything is opening up and I think this is going to be a good summer for all of us. Connecticut, we did a great job here. Josefina, Waterbury

