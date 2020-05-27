‘What’s On Your Mind?’: Hope, Frustration After Phase 1 Reopening

One week ago, Connecticut took a significant step amid the coronavirus crisis. Many businesses reopened, but only after making some major changes. You and your family are likely dealing with some big adjustments, too.
A week into phase one of Connecticut's reopening plan, health concerns remain as more people begin to venture out of their homes. Financial frustration has yet to go away for families across the state. And, for many people, there is constant worry for loved ones.
But, amid the pain of a pandemic, some people are finding themselves on a quest for something deeper. Others are enjoying the simple things that had been taken for granted just a few months ago.
Here is some of what you wanted to share with us.
“People are driving excessively fast, even on secondary and residential streets.”
-Liz, Newington
“I’ve been using this time to catch up, reflect on myself, my family and my thoughts. And I’m just trying to look for the positive in everything."
-Paul, New Britain
“Both my grandparents are 73 years old. They’ve had the coronavirus for about three weeks now, and today they got tested, and they tested negative.”
-Mallory, Branford
