‘What's On Your Mind?:' How to Safely Reopen Schools

How to make schools safe for in-person learning is a question so many parents and educators still want answered. With just a few weeks to go before the first day of class, the re-opening of our schools is certainly What’s On Your Mind.

If and when students are back in the classroom, they will likely have questions about what is happening around them. Parents and teachers also have pressing questions, as worries about a future COVID-19 outbreak have not gone away.

What's On Your Mind? Call us at (860) 880-2844.

Some parents have decided that their children will not be participating in in-person, in-classroom learning. Connecticut school districts are currently working to implement all recommended safety guidelines before the first day of school. There is still much to figure out before the start the new school year.

Here is some of what you wanted to share with us.

As far as the children going back to school… as long they make sure the little babies are safe, I’m all for it. Joyce, West Haven

The last thing we want to do is to reopen the schools and have an uptick of COVID-19.

-Phyllis, Wethersfield

Kids should stay at home for schooling this year. Better to be safe than sorry. Kids are resilient. They will bounce back. Paul, Terryville

“Trying to keep masks on children, keeping them socially distant; one person cannot do it alone. And I’m particularly concerned about special needs children.”

-Shirley, Bloomfield

NBC

Most of the inner-city schools, they can’t have kids six feet apart. Schools are overcrowded. We need to wait until we have a better solution to the problem Gary, New Haven

“I’m a school crossing guard. I love the children. I miss them very much, but I’m scared for them and I’m scared for the teachers.”

-Nancy, Southington

She will not be returning. She will take part in their distance learning and she will do it from home. Katrina, Manchester

“My daughter is very anxious about going back to school wearing a mask and if I can be home with her, that would be a great help.”

-Debbie, Bristol



The better way would have been to start off half the class one day and half the class the next day and give them homework on the off day. Joseph, Cheshire

Get our students back in school. We can do it. We can make it safe. And I hope we can try.

-Diane

NBC Connecticut wants to know more about how you and your family are getting through this.

What's On Your Mind? Call us at (860) 880-2844.

We hope you are staying safe - and we hope to hear from you today.

By leaving a message you acknowledge that you are 18 years or older (or, if under 18, are also on the phone with a parent or guardian) and you give NBCUniversal permission to record the message and to use it across all NBCU partners and platforms, including broadcast television. If you're under 18 and want to leave a message, your parent or guardian should announce themselves first.