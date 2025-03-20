Here's when and where you can see spring blossoms in Connecticut

With the nice weather comes beautiful flowers!

As the snow melts and sunshine moves in, Connecticut becomes home to a variety of spring blossoms.

Flower peepers can expect lively cherry blossoms, tulips, daffodils and dogwoods throughout April and May.

Here's where you can find the best spring blossoms in the state.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Cherry blossoms

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Paul Morigi/Getty Images

East Hartford

Dozens of cherry blossom trees were planted at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford last year, meaning they'll be on full display this spring.

A total of 35 trees were planted by the U.S. Japan Society of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont and East Hartford Mayor Connor Martin on Earth Day.

US & Japan Society of Connecticut, @GovNedLamont, and East Hartford Mayor Connor Martin planted 35 Cherry Blossom trees at the stadium today on #EarthDay2024 🌸 pic.twitter.com/MNfoKiG9WY — Pratt & Whitney Stadium (@PWStadium) April 22, 2024

New Haven

While cherry blossoms are popular in the DC area, they can also be found in Connecticut, too.

The beautiful pink trees can be found in New Haven's Wooster Square. The square is surrounded by a border of Yoshino cherry trees, which bloom every spring.

The trees typically blossom for about a week or two in April.

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival is set to take place on April 6 from noon to 4:30 p.m. You can come out for an afternoon of music, food and fun under the blossoms.

Also in New Haven, Edgerton Park has cherry blossoms on display.

Stamford

At Mill River Park in Stamford, you can visit the Cherry Tree Grove. The trees bloom in early April and May.

The park explodes into beautiful bright cherry blossom trees, and there's a rich history behind them.

The trees were given to Stamford as a gift to celebrate community resilience, according to the Mill River Park Collaborative.

Tulips

NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport

Over 40,000 tulip bulbs bloom in April and May at Bridgeport's Colorblends House and Garden.

They open on March 29 and you can expect to see a wide array of flowers - including tulips, daffodils, snowdrops and other spring-flowering bulbs.

The garden is located at the restored 1903 Colonial Revival mansion on Clinton Avenue.

Hartford

From early to mid-May, tulips will be in full bloom. In Hartford, expect to see rows and rows of tulips at Elizabeth Park.

Head on over to the Tulip Gardens to see thousands of blossomed tulips.

Connecticut's Tourism Office said about 11,000 tulip bulbs are planted in Elizabeth Park every October.

Preston

Not only can you look at the beautiful flowers, but you can also pick them.

At Wicked Tulips Flower Farm, families can go out and collect their own tulips to bring home.

Opening day was on April 23 last year and they closed for the season on May 14. They haven't yet announced their opening day for 2025.

Daffodils

NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut

Higganum

At Halfinger Farms in Higganum, you can pick your own daffodils.

Dancing Daffodils is located in the Candlewood Hill Valley. You can pick your own daffodils for 70 cents each, and you can take home as many as you'd like.

Peak season is in April, but the farm says you can call them for daily picking updates at 860-345-4609.

Meriden

The beautiful flowers are typically on display in early May.

Hubbard Park in Meriden is known for having hundreds of thousands of daffodils on display every year.

The annual daffodil festival will be held on May 3 and 4 at Hubbard Park. Visitors can see nearly 600,000 daffodils and take part in family-fun activities.

Dogwoods

Getty Images Getty Images

Fairfield

Those beautiful pink-colored trees you see across the state blossom in the spring, too, and there are many places you can check them out.

Dogwoods, which could be pink or white in color, are actually a type of leaf.

You can see tons of dogwood trees in the Greenfield Hill area of Fairfield.

The town also holds an annual dogwood festival. It'll take place at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church on May 10 and 11.

The Fairfield Dogwood Festival features crafts, games, live music, food trucks and more.

And while dogwoods are fairly common in the Fairfield area, it's not the only place you can see them.

Thomaston

A garden and nursery spanning several acres in Thomaston also has dogwood trees on display.

Their flowers are in bloom from early May through mid-June.

Dogwoods are typically in bloom for about three to four weeks.