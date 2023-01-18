When Will Soaring Egg Prices Go Down?

Eggs are served in any style at the Little Cake Cafe in Newington.

“We go through about six to eight cases, which has 30 dozen in the case,” Owner Vangjel Gjoni said.

On a weekly average, the restaurant uses upwards of 2,000 eggs. Over the last few months, Gjoni’s seen the price of cases almost triple.

“It was slowly going up, $50, $55, $60, $70, $90, now I pay $187,” Gjoni said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said record-high egg prices are due to a recurrent Avian Flu, combined with the busy holiday baking season.

At the end of December, 43 million egg-laying hens died from the disease, according to the USDA.

On a monthly average, egg inventories dropped 7.5%, according to the department.

“The last thing a restaurant wants to do is increase their cost to the consumer, they are trying to do everything they can to be profitable without having to adjust their menu prices,” CT Restaurant Association President Scott Dolch said.

That can mean eating the cost for business owners. It’s something customers at the Little Cake Cafe have noticed.

“They are outrageous. I go to the store for $6, something like a dozen. It's crazy and he hasn’t changed his prices at all, which is unbelievable,” Debbie Cirigliano said.

But there is good news - the USDA predicts prices will begin dropping as the industry moves past the holiday season and as it continues to rebuild its flock.

As of Tuesday, egg prices are down anywhere between 57 cents to 75 cents in the northeast, according to the USDA.

In the meantime, the CT Restaurant Association said it’s important to support local establishments.

“It’s devastating to get a phone call and hear of a business that’s been there 30 plus years that is shutting their doors,” Dolch said.

A sentiment that is close to both Gjoni and the local regulars.

“You know the locals, other towns too, they come, they are very happy, they try to give me good support,” Gjoni said.

“They are the ones who suffered the most during the pandemic. Plus, I think people like this really put their heart into their food,” Cirigliano said.