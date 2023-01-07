When You Can Expect to Receive Your Hero Pay

Some good news for those essential workers that have applied and qualified for hero pay.

The office of the state comptroller announced that qualified applicants will begin seeing their payments starting in early February, but you won't see all of your pay at first.

Officials said that these payments will be sent out in batches and details regarding the exact date and schedule will be divulged in the coming weeks.

The program was designed to compensate essential workers with $1,000 for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We can never fully repay essential workers for the unimaginable sacrifices they made throughout an unprecedented pandemic, and these payments, which will be arriving in the coming weeks, are just one way we can show our immense appreciation for them," Comptroller Sean Scanlon's office said in a statement.