When you can see the March 2025 total lunar eclipse in CT

The March 2025 total lunar eclipse will happen between late on the night of March 13 and early on the morning of March 14 across several time zones and it will be visible early Friday morning in Connecticut, barring a few clouds that could make it hard to see.

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun casts Earth’s shadow onto the moon, according to NASA.

When the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, it will appear deep red.

When to see the lunar eclipse in Connecticut

Here is when you should be able to see the total lunar eclipse.

2:26 a.m. Friday: The total lunar eclipse will begin

2:58 a.m. Friday: Maximum eclipse

3:31 a.m. Friday: Total eclipse ends

How to view the lunar eclipse in Connecticut

NASA’s National Weather Service:says you don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, but binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view.

The best viewing conditional are in a dark environment away from bright lights.

On the night of the eclipse, look to the western sky for a glimpse of Jupiter and Mars.

NASA says the moon will be in the constellation Leo, under the lion’s hind paw, at the beginning of the eclipse and it will cross into the constellation Virgo.

