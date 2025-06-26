Where are heat islands in Connecticut?

Urban areas in Connecticut are considered heat islands by conservationists.

"It's a phenomenon where cities experience warmer temperatures than nearby suburban or rural areas," Timothy Clark, the resilient Southeastern Connecticut program director for The Nature Conservancy in Connecticut, said.

"What causes it is really just developed surfaces, so it might be buildings, roads or parking lots. All those surfaces absorb sunlight and heat and then emit it back out," he continued.

Clark said the heat can last through the night, which is why it's often warmer during the night in urban areas.

Hartford, Bridgeport and other dense cities are considered heat islands.

Using an infrared thermometer, the sidewalk near a bus stop on Main Street read 127 degrees. In the shade under trees nearby, the temperature read 93 degrees.

Clark said suburban or rural areas near cities are sometimes up to 10 degrees cooler.

"We want to ensure that cities have the same access to nature as somebody in a more rural or suburban area," Clark said. "What you see with the urban heat island effect is that it's often experienced by minority communities, low-income communities. We want to ensure that that disproportionate experience of climate effects is not borne by those by those communities.”

In Hartford, the parks provide some relief. The city is aiming to have 35% tree cover in public and private spaces by 2070.

The Nature Conservancy in Connecticut is also working to plant more trees in city landscapes and on residential property. The nonprofit works with an urban forest network, a network of communities throughout the state of Connecticut that are trying to increase the amount of trees in their landscape.

The conservancy also does tree giveaways, providing and planting trees at no costs to residents.

The group accepts volunteers to help with plantings in the fall. To find out more, click here.