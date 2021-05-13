Where Children 12-15 Can Get a COVID Vaccine in CT

Children between 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the vaccine for the age group Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Dr. Jody Terranova, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UConn School of Medicine, spoke with UConn today about what parents need to know. You can read what she said here.
Parents and legal guardians can sign their children up for an appointment or visit a vaccine clinic that is accepting walkup patients.
Pfizer is the only coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children in this age group, so those planning to attend walkup clinics should check which vaccine is available ahead of time.
Children must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian to get a vaccine.
State officials said roughly 170,000 children are in this age group that is now able to get a shot.
Pharmacies Offering Pfizer Vaccine
Many pharmacies are offering the Pfizer vaccine, including CVS, Walgreens and RiteAid locations. CVS said they will be scheduling for the new age group in 45 locations in Connecticut. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The state also plans to work with local health and school districts and summer youth programs to make the vaccine easily accessible.
Most pediatrician offices will not be able to offer the vaccine immediately due to its storage requirements. Some offices may partner with vaccine providers to offer the shot.
In Old Saybrook, appointments are available online here.
Community Health Center
Community Health Center, Inc. will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children between 12 and 15 at its four drive-through mass vaccination clinics as of today.
- Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury, CT 06108
- Lord & Taylor Parking Lot, 110 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06905
- Pratt & Whitney Runway, 12 Runway Rd. East Hartford, CT 06118
- Wesleyan University (Parking lot V), 75 Vine Street, Middletown, CT 06457
Those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine for more information.
A list of walkup clinics that do not require appointments is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine/walkup. Residents can also call the Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.
Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics in Connecticut Offering Pfizer -- Check to see if they are booking appointments for 12 and up
Enfield
- Enfield Annex - Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Address: 124 North Maple Street, Enfield, CT 06082
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-11:45 AM and 12:45 PM-4:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Farmington
- UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion Vaccine Clinic
- Address: 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna
Greenwich
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Fieldhouse)
- Address:1252 Kings Street,Greenwich, CT
- Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Hartford
- Parker Memorial Community Center
- Address: 2621 Main Street, Hartford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Moderna, Pfizer
Mashantucket
- Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino)
- Address: 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Naugatuck
- Griffin Health Naugatuck Vaccination Center
- Address: 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT, 06770
- Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053
- Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturdays 7:00 AM-12:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna
New Haven
- Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level)
- Address: 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer
- Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center
- Address: 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven. CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 AM –3:00 PM
- Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Floyd Little Fieldhouse)
- Address: 476 Sherman Parkway, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: 4/30-5/2,10 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Types: Pfizer
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Lanman Center)
- Address: 72 Lake Place, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: April 26 10 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Types: Pfizer
- Fair Haven Community Health Care
- Address: Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-2 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer, J&J
New London
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mitchell College)
- Address: 629 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT
- Walk-up Hours: April 28, May 1, and May 2 10 AM–4 PM
- Vaccine Types: Pfizer
New Milford
- New Milford Department of Health Clinic
- Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, New Milford, CT 06776
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Shelton
- Griffin Health Shelton Vaccination Center
- Address: 10 Progress Drive, Shelton, CT 06484
- Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053
- Hours: Monday-Friday 6:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday 6:00 AM-12:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Moderna
Stamford
- Stamford Hospital Elmcroft Clinic (Beginning 5/4)
- Address: 1 Elmcroft Road, Stamford, CT
- Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Uncasville
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mohegan Sun Earth Convention Center)
- Address: 1Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, CT
- Walk-up Hours: May 1-2 10 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Westbrook
- Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center
- Address: 250 Flat Rock Pl. Westbrook, CT
- Walk-up Hours: 4/29/21 and 4/30/21, 7 AM-5 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Wethersfield
- Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield)
- Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109
- Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 6:00 AM-7:00 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
West Haven
- Yale New Haven Health Clinic (West Campus)
- Address: 100 West Campus Drive, West Campus, Building 410, West Haven, CT
- Walk-up Hours: May 1-2, 10 AM-4 PM
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer