Where Children 12-15 Can Get a COVID Vaccine in CT

Children between 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the vaccine for the age group Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Dr. Jody Terranova, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UConn School of Medicine, spoke with UConn today about what parents need to know. You can read what she said here.

Parents and legal guardians can sign their children up for an appointment or visit a vaccine clinic that is accepting walkup patients.

Pfizer is the only coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children in this age group, so those planning to attend walkup clinics should check which vaccine is available ahead of time.

Children must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian to get a vaccine.

State officials said roughly 170,000 children are in this age group that is now able to get a shot.

Pharmacies Offering Pfizer Vaccine

Many pharmacies are offering the Pfizer vaccine, including CVS, Walgreens and RiteAid locations. CVS said they will be scheduling for the new age group in 45 locations in Connecticut. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The state also plans to work with local health and school districts and summer youth programs to make the vaccine easily accessible.

Most pediatrician offices will not be able to offer the vaccine immediately due to its storage requirements. Some offices may partner with vaccine providers to offer the shot.

In Old Saybrook, appointments are available online here.

Community Health Center

Community Health Center, Inc. will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children between 12 and 15 at its four drive-through mass vaccination clinics as of today.

Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury, CT 06108

Lord & Taylor Parking Lot, 110 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06905

Pratt & Whitney Runway, 12 Runway Rd. East Hartford, CT 06118

Wesleyan University (Parking lot V), 75 Vine Street, Middletown, CT 06457

Those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine for more information.

A list of walkup clinics that do not require appointments is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine/walkup. Residents can also call the Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.

Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics in Connecticut Offering Pfizer -- Check to see if they are booking appointments for 12 and up

Enfield

Enfield Annex - Johnson Memorial Hospital

Address: 124 North Maple Street, Enfield, CT 06082

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-11:45 AM and 12:45 PM-4:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Farmington

UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion Vaccine Clinic

Address: 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna

Greenwich

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Brunswick School Sampson Fieldhouse)

Address:1252 Kings Street,Greenwich, CT

Walk-up Hours: May 1, May 2, 10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Hartford

Parker Memorial Community Center

Address: 2621 Main Street, Hartford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:30 AM-3:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Moderna, Pfizer

Mashantucket

Hartford Healthcare Clinic (Foxwoods Casino)

Address: 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27,11:30 AM-6:30 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Naugatuck

Griffin Health Naugatuck Vaccination Center

Address: 727 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT, 06770

Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053

Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturdays 7:00 AM-12:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer, Moderna

New Haven

Cornell Scott-Hill Wilson Library Clinic (lower level)

Address: 303 Washington Ave, New Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer

Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center

Address: 226 Dixwell Ave, New Haven. CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 AM –3:00 PM

Vaccine Types: Moderna, Pfizer

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Floyd Little Fieldhouse)

Address: 476 Sherman Parkway, New Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: 4/30-5/2,10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Lanman Center)

Address: 72 Lake Place, New Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: April 26 10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer

Fair Haven Community Health Care

Address: Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-2 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer, J&J

New London

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mitchell College)

Address: 629 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT

Walk-up Hours: April 28, May 1, and May 2 10 AM–4 PM

Vaccine Types: Pfizer

New Milford

New Milford Department of Health Clinic

Address: John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road, New Milford, CT 06776

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm – 6pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Shelton

Griffin Health Shelton Vaccination Center

Address: 10 Progress Drive, Shelton, CT 06484

Phone: COVID Hotline 203-204-1053

Hours: Monday-Friday 6:00 AM-6:00 PM; Saturday & Sunday 6:00 AM-12:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer, Moderna

Stamford

Stamford Hospital Elmcroft Clinic (Beginning 5/4)

Address: 1 Elmcroft Road, Stamford, CT

Walk-up Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Uncasville

Yale New Haven Health Clinic (Mohegan Sun Earth Convention Center)

Address: 1Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, CT

Walk-up Hours: May 1-2 10 AM-4 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Westbrook

Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center

Address: 250 Flat Rock Pl. Westbrook, CT

Walk-up Hours: 4/29/21 and 4/30/21, 7 AM-5 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Wethersfield

Hartford Medical Group (Wethersfield)

Address: 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109

Walk-up Hours: Tuesday 4/27, 6:00 AM-7:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer

West Haven