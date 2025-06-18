Money

Where does Connecticut stand on delinquent debt

WalletHub found that American households are carrying around $18.2 trillion in debt and it has released a new report, States Where People Are the Most Delinquent on Debt, in an effort to show where people are at the greatest risk of credit score damage and other financial consequences.

WalletHub found that Connecticut came in near the middle, at 21.

Source: WalletHub

Ten most delinquent states    

1. Mississippi 
2. Louisiana   
3. West Virginia    
4. Alabama    
5. Arkansas    
6. South Carolina   
7. Delaware    
8. North Carolina   
9. Texas 
10. Tennessee

Ten least delinquent states

41. California
42. Massachusetts
43. Illinois
44. Wyoming
45. Wisconsin
46. Colorado
47. Washington
48. Montana
49. Utah
50. Iowa

Find the full report here.

WalletHub said that falling behind on debt payments can pose serious consequences for your credit.

Late payments reported on your credit history can stay there for up to seven years and delinquency could also result in late fees, higher interest rates, account closures and even lawsuits, the financial organization warns.

“Being delinquent on debt can lead to fees, credit score damage, increased interest rates and other negative repercussions. That’s why it’s important to get current as quickly as possible," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement.

"For many types of debt, you will have at least 30 days after your due date to make your payment before the lender officially reports it as ‘late’ to the credit bureaus. Many lenders also offer hardship programs that can allow you to temporarily forgo payments due to financial difficulty,” Lupo added.

WalletHub said, on an individual level, delinquency could stem from forgetfulness or unexpected financial challenges, but, when a large share of people in a state are delinquent, it signals broader financial struggles among residents.

