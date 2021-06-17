Where to See 4th of July Fireworks in Connecticut

After a year of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, towns across Connecticut are gearing up for a summer full of events and celebrations. Here's a look at some of the fireworks displays surrounding the July 4th holiday and beyond.

Saturday, June 26

East Haven: Town fireworks display at East Haven Town Beach, 9:00 p.m. (Rain date June 28)

Wednesday, June 30

Vernon: Annual July in the Sky fireworks celebration at Henry Park, entry fee for cars will be $5 and $1 for walk-ins, 9:30 p.m. (Rain date July 7)

Friday, July 2

Madison: Traditional Madison fireworks display, 9:30 p.m.

Killingly: Red White and Blue Celebration at Owen Bell park, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

West Haven: 3rd Annual Pig Roast & Fireworks, 2:00 – 10:00 p.m. at 3 Sharon Avenue (Rain date July 4)

Fairfield: Grucci Firework Show at Jennings Beach & Penfield Beach, 9:15 p.m. (Rain date July 5th)

New Milford: Fireworks celebration at the Town Green on Main Street, dusk

Enfield: Grand finale of the Enfield Fourth of July Town Celebration at the Enfield Town Green, 9:30 p.m.

Greenwich: Fireworks display at Greenwich Point Park, 9:10 p.m.

Guilford: 14th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park, 9:30 p.m. $5 per car, $1 per walk-up (advance tickets sales are not available)

Norwich: Independence Day celebration at Howard T. Brown Park, 5 p.m. (Rain date July 5)

Sunday July 4

Waterbury: Food Truck & Fireworks Extravaganza at the Brass Mill Center, 2 – 10 p.m.

New Britain: Great American Boom drive-in style fireworks display at Willow Brook Park, $10 pre-registration parking pass is required for entry, 9:15 p.m.

Monday, July 5

Greenwich: Second show, fireworks display at Greenwich Point Park, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

New London: Eat In The Street on Bank Street, fireworks proceeding at the top of the Water St Parking Garage, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Newington: Fireworks Extravaganza at Mill Pond Park, dusk

Saturday, Sept 4

Middletown: Annual Fireworks Festival along the bank of the Connecticut River at Harbor Park and front lawn of the City's Municipal Building (Rain date Sept. 5)