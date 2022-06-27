Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in CT

It may be hard to believe, but the 4th of July is next week.

If you're looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, we've got you covered. Here's a list of 2022 July 4th fireworks displays around Connecticut.

Fireworks Shows in Connecticut

June 29

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stafford: The annual Summerfest presents fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at the Stafford High School Complex. There is a celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. with a corn hole tournament, a live performance from Loveland Hill Band, and food trucks

June 30

Stratford: Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Short Beach Park

Westport: The Westport Police Athletic League present fireworks at dusk at Compo Beach. The rain date is July 1st. Firework tickets are $40 per car and can be purchased at the Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road and at the Parks and Recreation Office, 260 Compo Road South.

July 1

Ansonia/Seymour: Fireworks at Ansonia Ball Park at dusk. It is part of a celebration from July 1 to July 3 with games, a 5K race and live music.

Cornwall: The Cornwall Summer Music Fest's fireworks display will take place on the Town Hall Green after the festival, which occurs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Green is located in front of the Town Clerk's Office.

Derby/Shelton: Fireworks can be seen at Shelton Veteran's Riverwalk Park at 9 p.m.

Griswold: Fireworks at Veterans Memorial Park at 68 Ashland Street in Jewett City at 9 p.m. The Griswold Get-Together lasts from June 30 to July 2 that features music, craft shows and food trucks.

Killingly: The Killingly Red, White and Blue Celebration will launch fireworks at Owen Bell Park at 9:15 p.m. There will be food vendors and music.

Litchfield: Fireworks at Litchfield High School at 9:30 p.m. Parking passes cost $20 per car. You can register and learn more about the event here.

Naugatuck: Fireworks at 6 Rubber Ave (the Naugatuck Event Center). The rain date is July 2. There will be live music and food trucks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

New Milford: The fireworks celebration will be held at the New Milford Town Green at 9:30 p.m. Rain date with just fireworks is July 9. The opening ceremony is at 6:30 p.m., with live music by Songhorse at 7 p.m.

Salisbury: Fireworks at Lime Rock Park on at 9 p.m. Rain date is July 2.

Simsbury: As part of the Talcott Mountain Music Festival, the Hartford Symphony Orchestra is celebrating America at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks come after. The rain date is July 2.

Stamford: Fireworks at Cummings Beach shortly after 9 p.m. The rain date is July 2. There will be food trucks and people can bring blankets and chairs.

July 2

Fairfield: Takes place at Jennings Beach at 8:45 p.m. The rain date is July 3.

Greenwich: Takes place at Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park at dusk

Meriden: Hubbard Park at dusk.

Middletown: The fireworks, as part of the Fireworks Festival, can be seen over the Connecticut River at DeKoven Drive and Harbor Park at 9:30 p.m. The rain date is July 3. The festival has live performances from the Middlesex Music Academy, the MHS Jazz Ensemble, and the Joe Fonda Quartet.

New Canaan: The Family 4th of July Celebration will launch fireworks at 9:15 p.m. The rain dates are July 3 and July 9. Parking passes will only be sold to New Canaan residents and are $35 per car. The festival will start at 5 p.m. and will include include family picnicking, a bounce house and performances from “Mind the Gap” and the Town Band.

Trumbull: Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m. behind Hillcrest Middle School as part of Trumbull Day celebrations. The rain date is July 9.The two-day carnival features rides, music and food trucks. Ride bracelets cost $30.

July 3

Bristol: Enjoy Lake Compounce's Summer's On Series where fireworks will be shown every Saturday in July plus July 3. They take place at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $45 for seniors to $57 to adults.

Kent: Fireworks will be launched over Lake Waramaug at 9:30 p.m. The rain date is September 4. There will also be the Rim-the-Lake flare lighting tradition at 9 p.m.

Madison: The annual fireworks celebration will be displayed from a barge at 9:30 p.m. The best viewing are from the town beaches which are East Wharf, West Wharf and the Surf Club.

Waterbury: Fireworks launch from the top of Holy Land at 9 p.m. This is part of the Annual Food Truck and Firework Extravaganza, which take place at the Brass Mill Center and goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Viewing areas are along Union Street in the front parking lots.

July 4

Middlebury: The 3-D fireworks will start at around 9 p.m. at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark. 3-D glasses will enhance the display and can be bought for $2. Valid amusement park tickets are needed.

New Britain: The 30th Great American Boom presents a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. at Willow Brook Park. There will a DJ dance party and concessions. Parking placards are $10 per car and must be picked up prior to the event. You can pre-register for one here. Parking lots open at 7 p.m.

New Haven: Fireworks take place at 9 p.m. and can be seen at Wilbur Cross High School. However, they can be seen anywhere from where the Angel of Peace above East Rock Park can be seen. The rain date is July 5.

Norwalk: Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Bayley Beach. Non-residents must pay to access Bayley Beach; the fee is $100 for the day of fireworks. It's $30 per car on weekends/holidays and $50 per car for special events. Walks in are $10 per person or $25 per family.

Weston: Fireworks happen at 9:20 p.m. at Weston Middle School Field. As part of the Weston's Family 4th Celebration, there will be food trucks, community band performances and more.

Wilton: Fireworks at dusk on at the Wilton High School Complex at 395 Danbury Road.

July 8

Norwich: Fireworks at Howard Brown Park at 9 p.m. over Norwich Harbor. Gates open at 5 p.m. and include food trucks and live music. Rain date is July 10.

Torrington: Fireworks at dusk at Torrington Middle School. There are rides, good vendors, games and music from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the summer carnival. Rain date is July 9.

July 9

Ansonia/Seymour: No details.

Beacon Falls: Fireworks at dusk at Pent Road. Rain date is July 10.

Guilford: Fireworks start at dusk at the Guilford Fair and Fairgrounds. The band Night Shift will play and there will be food trucks from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

New London: Sailfest presents the firework extravaganza at New London Waterfront Park at 9 p.m. From July 8 to 10, there will be amuseument rides, ships, and over 200 vendors.

Putnam: Fireworks at Rotary Park at 9 p.m. There is a concert at 7. The rain date is July 10.

Ridgefield: Fireworks at dusk at Ridgefield High School. Parking passes are $20 per car and can be purchased at Town Hall or any Fairfield County Bank branch in Ridgefield. They can also be bought here.

July 10

Enfield: Fireworks at the Enfield Town Green at 9:45 p.m. The festival starts July 8 at 5 p.m. and goes until the fireworks display. It features performances by bands like Johnny Sixgun, a classic rock band and the Michael Allman Band, a 3v3 soccer tournament and demonstrations like a self-defense class. A full schedule can be found here.

July 12

Darien: Fireworks at Darien High School at 9 p.m. Rain date is July 16. Gates open at 6:30 pm. and there will be local food trucks selling pizza and ice cream. Parking passes have sold out.

Vernon: Fireworks at Henry Park at sunset. July in the Sky also presents a festival that lasts from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that includes music, a parade and family activities. The rain date is July 13.

July 15

New London: LoVeSeXy, a Prince tribute band plays at 8 p.m. at Ocean Beach Park. Fireworks come after.

July 16

East Lyme: Fireworks at 9 p.m. at McCook Point Park over Niantic Bat. The Celebrate East Lyme Festival takes place on Main Street in Niantic from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features over 200 vendors, live music and more.

Canaan: The Canaan Railroad Days Festival presents fireworks at 9 p.m. at Lawrence Field. The festival goes from July 13 to July 17 and has food like St. Joseph's BBQ, a firefighter parade and more.

Newington: The 40th "Life. Be In It. Extravagazna" will launch fireworks at Mill Pond Park at 9:30 p.m. The festival goes from July 13 to July 16 and has rides, frisbee golf contests, live music and food trucks.

July 29

Lebanon: The Lebanon County Fair presents fireworks at 9 p.m. at 122 Mack Rd, Lebanon, CT 06249. The fair also takes place from July 29 to July 31 and includes rides, animal judging contests, games and entertainment like a demolition derby. A full schedule can be found here.