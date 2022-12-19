Connecticut business

Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in Connecticut on Christmas, New Year's Day

Liquor stores must be closed and grocery stores cannot sell beer on the holidays.

vlcsnap-00025
NBC 5 News

Christmas and New Year’s Day both happen on Sunday and liquor stores and grocery stores will not be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Division.

Package stores must remain closed on Christmas Day 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 and grocery stores cannot sell beer on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The department said manufacturer permits cannot sell alcoholic liquor to go on Christmas Day, or New Year’s Day.

For on-premise consumption, normal hours remain the same, except premises may stay open an extra hour, until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day morning, according to the department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They warned that local zoning rules might create stricter limits for both off- and on-premise sales.

“If you choose to consume alcohol this holiday season, remember to do so responsibly,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a statement. “Know your limit, arrange designated drivers and be respectful of the establishments and communities where you celebrate.”

Anyone with concerns or complaints about a liquor permittee in the State of Connecticut is encouraged to email DCP’s Liquor Control Division at dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov or call (860) 713-6210.

Local

Ellington 29 mins ago

SILVER ALERT: 81-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Ellington

vernon 38 mins ago

Fire Damages Vernon Apartment Complex

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us