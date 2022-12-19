Christmas and New Year’s Day both happen on Sunday and liquor stores and grocery stores will not be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Division.

Package stores must remain closed on Christmas Day 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 and grocery stores cannot sell beer on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The department said manufacturer permits cannot sell alcoholic liquor to go on Christmas Day, or New Year’s Day.

For on-premise consumption, normal hours remain the same, except premises may stay open an extra hour, until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day morning, according to the department.

They warned that local zoning rules might create stricter limits for both off- and on-premise sales.

“If you choose to consume alcohol this holiday season, remember to do so responsibly,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a statement. “Know your limit, arrange designated drivers and be respectful of the establishments and communities where you celebrate.”

Anyone with concerns or complaints about a liquor permittee in the State of Connecticut is encouraged to email DCP’s Liquor Control Division at dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov or call (860) 713-6210.