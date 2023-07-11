Where you can see spooky movies for free this summer and fall

Halloween might be far away, but horror fans can get a jump on spooky season with Hartford's Spooky Popcorn movie series.

The series will consist of six film screenings in Constitution Plaza on Saturday nights from Aug. 5 through Sept. 9.

Moviegoers can set up their blankets and chairs near the clock tour in the plaza. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are permitted and popcorn will be on sale at the event.

The fearsome flicks will kick off with locally-produced horror movie "She Came from the Woods" on Aug. 5.

Here's the full schedule of films:

"She Came from the Woods": Aug. 5 @ 8 p.m.

"Nope": Aug. 12 @ 8 p.m.

"Silver Bullet": Aug. 19 @ 8 p.m.

"Ju-On: The Grudge": Aug. 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

"The Omen": Sept. 2 @ 8 p.m.

"The Descent": Sept. 9 @ 8 p.m.

For even more Halloween fun, there will be a Bizarre Bazaar craft fair on Pratt Street, starting at 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 28. The fair will feature live music, artisans and lots of creepy-themed wares.

For more information the film series and Bazaar, visit Hartford.com/spooky.