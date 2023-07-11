Hartford

Where you can see spooky movies for free this summer and fall

Hartford.com and the Hartford Business Improvement District are hosting an outdoor horror movie festival, with six screenings through Sept. 9.

By Katie Langley

Getty Images

Halloween might be far away, but horror fans can get a jump on spooky season with Hartford's Spooky Popcorn movie series.

The series will consist of six film screenings in Constitution Plaza on Saturday nights from Aug. 5 through Sept. 9.

Moviegoers can set up their blankets and chairs near the clock tour in the plaza. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are permitted and popcorn will be on sale at the event.

The fearsome flicks will kick off with locally-produced horror movie "She Came from the Woods" on Aug. 5.

Here's the full schedule of films:

  • "She Came from the Woods": Aug. 5 @ 8 p.m.
  • "Nope": Aug. 12 @ 8 p.m.
  • "Silver Bullet": Aug. 19 @ 8 p.m.
  • "Ju-On: The Grudge": Aug. 26 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • "The Omen": Sept. 2 @ 8 p.m.
  • "The Descent": Sept. 9 @ 8 p.m.

For even more Halloween fun, there will be a Bizarre Bazaar craft fair on Pratt Street, starting at 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 28. The fair will feature live music, artisans and lots of creepy-themed wares.

For more information the film series and Bazaar, visit Hartford.com/spooky.

