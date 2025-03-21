Which 15 trails are on Connecticut's hiking challenge list this year?

It's time to get outside and hit the trails - and Connecticut's Department of Energy & Environmental Protection is encouraging folks to complete their annual walking challenge.
The list of trails for this year's 'Sky's the Limit" hiking and walking challenge was released this week.
DEEP says this year's theme is “Cross Your Trees and Dot Your Skies,” in part because the agency wants people to see how nature connects everything. The motto also has a second meaning: the locations of the trails - when plotted on a map - connect to form the shape of the State Parks shield logo.
Here are this year's designated locations for the 2025 Sky's the Limit Challenge:
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
- Hop River State Park in Vernon
- Shenipsit State Forest in Somers/Stafford
- Air Line State Park in Colchester
- Day Pond State Park in Colchester
- Sunrise & Machimoodus State Park in East Haddam
- The southern section of Cockaponset State Forest in Chester/Haddam
- Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford
- The east block of the Naugatuck State Forest in Bethany/Naugatuck
- Larkin State Park Trail in Oxford
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Topsmead State Forest in Litchfield
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Dennis Hill State Park in Norfolk
- Peoples State Forest in Barkhamsted
- Scantic River State Park in East Windsor
DEEP says the following prizes will be awarded for those to take on the challenge:
- People who hike or walk at least 10 locations: A 2025 “Sky’s the Limit” hiking staff medallion and a certificate
- People who hike or walk all 15 trails: Entered into a drawing to receive one of 50 hand-carved hiking sticks made by staff at DEEP’s Sawmill
- There will also be a special giveaway for dogs
To find out the full rules of the contest and how you (and your four-legged friends) can enter the contest, visit the CT Parks site for this year's challenge.