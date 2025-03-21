Colchester

Which 15 trails are on Connecticut's hiking challenge list this year?

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

It's time to get outside and hit the trails - and Connecticut's Department of Energy & Environmental Protection is encouraging folks to complete their annual walking challenge.

The list of trails for this year's 'Sky's the Limit" hiking and walking challenge was released this week.

DEEP says this year's theme is “Cross Your Trees and Dot Your Skies,” in part because the agency wants people to see how nature connects everything. The motto also has a second meaning: the locations of the trails - when plotted on a map - connect to form the shape of the State Parks shield logo.

Here are this year's designated locations for the 2025 Sky's the Limit Challenge:

DEEP says the following prizes will be awarded for those to take on the challenge:

  • People who hike or walk at least 10 locations: A 2025 “Sky’s the Limit” hiking staff medallion and a certificate
  • People who hike or walk all 15 trails: Entered into a drawing to receive one of 50 hand-carved hiking sticks made by staff at DEEP’s Sawmill
  • There will also be a special giveaway for dogs

To find out the full rules of the contest and how you (and your four-legged friends) can enter the contest, visit the CT Parks site for this year's challenge.

