Which Connecticut Trails Were Chosen for This Year's Sky's The Limit Hiking Challenge?

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection brought in spring with the announcement of locations for the 2023 Sky’s The Limit Hiking Challenge.
The challenge encourages people to get outside and explore Connecticut parks and forests, and creates an annual checklist of featured locations.
DEEP announced this year's challenge theme as “In, Under, Over and Through” and revealed the 15 locations that people can visit to complete the challenge:
Rails to Trails:
- Air Line State Park Trail, Multi-town
- Larkin State Park Trail, Multi-town
- Moosup State Park Trail (Moosup Valley Trail), Plainfield/Sterling
- Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, Cheshire/Hamden
- Hop River State Park Trail, Multi-town
State Parks:
- Auerfarm State Park Scenic Reserve, Bloomfield
- Camp Columbia State Park, Morris
- Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth
- Haystack Mountain State Park, Norfolk
- Hopemead State Park, Bozrah/Montville
- Machimoodus State Park/Sunrise State Park, East Haddam
- Mianus River State Park, Stamford
- Mount Riga State Park, Salisbury
- Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
- Windsor Locks Canal State Park, Windsor Locks
DEEP says the locations were selected from the state's 142 parks and forests.
Registration and other information can be found on the DEEP's official Sky's The Limit site.