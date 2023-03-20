Which Connecticut Trails Were Chosen for This Year's Sky's The Limit Hiking Challenge?

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection brought in spring with the announcement of locations for the 2023 Sky’s The Limit Hiking Challenge.

The challenge encourages people to get outside and explore Connecticut parks and forests, and creates an annual checklist of featured locations.

DEEP announced this year's challenge theme as “In, Under, Over and Through” and revealed the 15 locations that people can visit to complete the challenge:

Rails to Trails:

Air Line State Park Trail, Multi-town

Larkin State Park Trail, Multi-town

Moosup State Park Trail (Moosup Valley Trail), Plainfield/Sterling

Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, Cheshire/Hamden

Hop River State Park Trail, Multi-town

State Parks:

Auerfarm State Park Scenic Reserve, Bloomfield

Camp Columbia State Park, Morris

Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth

Haystack Mountain State Park, Norfolk

Hopemead State Park, Bozrah/Montville

Machimoodus State Park/Sunrise State Park, East Haddam

Mianus River State Park, Stamford

Mount Riga State Park, Salisbury

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Windsor Locks Canal State Park, Windsor Locks

DEEP says the locations were selected from the state's 142 parks and forests.

Registration and other information can be found on the DEEP's official Sky's The Limit site.