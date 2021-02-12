Whimsical Snow Creation Shows A Lot of Heart

Created from freshly fallen snow, the creator of an icy cold heart sculpture wants to warm the hearts of others.

“That’s kind of why I do it,” said Manchester’s Scott Goehring, whose whimsical snow creations this winter have had people gawking in admiration.

Shovel by shovel, Goehring has been working for three days. His latest creation is a 10-foot tall Valentine’s Day sculpture. He explains it as a snail with a heart-shaped shell.

Watching him work tirelessly to craft the snow sculpture, Goehring’s neighbors have marveled in the effort.

“He has to shovel up all the snow. Then just keep piling it up, piling it up,” explained Tami Pierson. “He has to get up on a ladder because he can’t reach that high.”

This labor of ‘love’ is one specifically done for the holiday celebrating just that.

“I figure Valentine's Day is coming up and I wanted to do something that was easy and simple,” said Goehring.

Easy and simple? Relatively speaking of course.

In December, Goehring sculpted something that made this look like child’s play. Using snow from all around his property, Goehring created a giant 15-foot long snow lizard.

“It took up the whole yard and took six days,” said Goehring.

With that, Goehring gained a secret admirer. Teri Powell posted that sculpture to the social media platform Tik Tok.

Having fun with it, Powell added comedic flare, with intentional bad singing laid over the video of the dragon-like creation. The post received 2.3 million views. Now, Powell is enamored with this creation. A snail stealing Goehring’s heart.

“It’s been a really terrible year and when I get to drive by it, it brings a lot of smiles to my face,” said Powell, also of Manchester.

So, on a holiday designed to melt hearts, people are hoping this one doesn’t. As for Goehring’s next sculpture, that is to be determined.

“I don’t know, this may be my last one,” said the 57-year old artist. “It’s a lot of work.”

And that news could break the hearts of those who truly love his creations.