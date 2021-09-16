Coventry

White Catfish Catch Shatters CT, and Maybe, World Record

Ben Tomkunas holds a catfish he caught in Coventry, Conn.
Chris Braga via AP

A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species — though the evidence has been eaten.

Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. It was longer than three feet.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post that the catch was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds.

The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds for a fish caught in 2005 in California.

White catfish are one of several species of catfish in Connecticut, and officials said they scrutinized this catch to confirm it was not a channel catfish, which are generally larger. Other species of catfish, like blue catfish or catfish found in Asia, can dwarf the white catfish.

