Why an Orange fitness trainer says he'll go 100 miles for mom in Closer to Free Ride

Connor David lives and works in endurance. He’s the head instructor at Grind Baseball and founder of Vital Strength and Fitness. His background is helping him build strength for 100 miles in the Closer to Free Ride on Saturday.

“I kind of was looking at it this past year and then when my mom was going through treatment, I thought it was a nice way to kind of honor her, to ride in her name,” David said. “So, my dad and I decided to sign up and do it.”

His mom, Sandy David, was diagnosed with breast cancer 17 years ago.

“She was treated at Smilow, she went into remission for the last 15 years, and then in 2020 she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that spread to her spine,” he said.

This time it was easier for Sandy to go through treatment at another hospital, where she’s had radiation and chemotherapy.

Nearly two decades after she first came to Smilow, Connor says it doesn’t matter where you put in the work to fight cancer. It’s about showing up and being there for those who need it.

“Even if you’re at a different hospital, you’re with different doctors, everybody needs to feel that they’re supported. So, this is a local hospital for us in this area and it was easy.”

This will be his first Closer to Free Ride, and he’s already in gear with fundraising. His team has raised $25,000.

“Once she saw the numbers creeping up -- $5,000, $10,000, $15,000 -- she said ‘This is unbelievable,’” David said. “So it’s definitely been a big support for her, and it’s given her some strength, too.”

She even showed that strength at his Closer to Free fundraising workout.

“It’s one day for me. It’s six hours of riding,” David said. “It’s every day for her for the last three years, and then before that as well too. So, one day of hard work for me is not even close to what she goes through.”

He said he’s looking forward to the big moments: the opening ceremony, the Smilow salute, and heading out all the way to Old Saybrook and back.

“The hills are in the beginning, which is nice, so get through that part. And then when you get to that flat road and it’s open, you got the breeze from the ocean, it’s the most relaxing feeling,” he said.

There’s one feeling he’s not sure about. He’s done a lot of training, but he hasn’t figured out what it will be like crossing the finish line and meeting his mom.

“I don’t really know how I’ll feel until I’m in that moment. I can think that I’m going to be proud, I’m going to be excited, obviously, I’ll be emotional. But it will just be awesome to see her waiting there at the end,” David said.