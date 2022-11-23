The wife of fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte is taking the Thanksgiving holiday to offer her thanks for the support she has been shown since her husband was killed in October.

Laura DeMonte was joined by Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould in a video posted on Facebook Wednesday by the Bristol Police Department.

"I would like to take this opportunity during this time of Thanksgiving, to express my sincere, heartfelt thanks to all who have sympathized with me during the recent tragic death of my husband, Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte," Laura said. "I am truly blessed with all who have offered their support and all who continue to offer their support, their prayers."

Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were ambushed the night of October 12 as they showed up at a home on Redstone Hill Road to investigate a domestic complaint. The suspect opened fire, killing them and injuring Officer Alec Iurato. Officer Iurato was able to kill the gunman with a single shot.

Since the day of the shooting, the Bristol community has rallied around the police department and its officers, as well as the families of the fallen officers.

"Though my heart is broken beyond repair, I am truly overwhelmed with love, kindness, and support from everyone," Laura DeMonte said in the video.

She thanked a long list of people and organizations, including the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Yankees, and the WWE, all of which paid tribute to Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy in the days following their deaths. The Dolphins were Lt. DeMonte's favorite team, and the New England Patriots hosted the officers' families and members of the Bristol Police Department at a game.

She also acknowledged the tremendous outpouring of support from Bristol and beyond.

"To the Bristol community, as well as surrounding communities, thank you for your unwaivering support. From gifts for my children, food for my family, flowers, prayers and messages, all who sent cards and called, just for everything, thank you so much."

Laura urged people to hug their loved ones and kiss their children, and she asked people to be thankful for police officers and for those who serve our country.

Fighting back tears, DeMonte saved her final thank you for her husband.

"But above all, I would just like to thank my husband, for his bravery and for being our hero. I will keep every single memory of you deep in my heart. To never, ever be forgotten. Happy Thanksgiving in heaven to my handsome, caring, loving, amazing husband. We love you so much."