Wife of Fallen Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte Gives Birth

The wife of slain Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte gave birth to their child on Monday.

The Bristol Police Department posted details on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

Officers greeted Laura DeMonte as she left the hospital on Thursday.

"We got to meet Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte born on 03/06/2023 at 12:35 pm.," the Facebook post said.

Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were both killed in an ambush-style attack when they responded to a call on October 12. Officer Alec Iurato was also shot and survived.

The DeMontes have two other children, who were excited to meet their new baby sister, according to police.

Both mom and baby are doing well, police said.