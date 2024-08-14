Wife of fallen State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier sends message of thanks for ongoing support

It has been more than two months since State Police Trooper Aaron First Class lost his life in the line of duty.

He was hit and killed by a pickup truck while he conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 84 West in Southington on May 30. The driver left the scene, but was later taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.

Trooper Pelletier left behind a wife and two young boys.

On Wednesday, the Connecticut State Police Union released a letter from Dominique Pelletier, thanking troopers, and the public for all of the support provided to her and her family since losing her husband.

Here is what she had to say:

On behalf of my best friend and loving late husband, Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, our son's Troy (5) and Zachary (3), and myself, I write to you with a heavy heart to express our gratitude for your love and support during the most difficult time for our family immediately after Aaron was senselessly killed in the line of duty. I thank each and every one of you who have helped, sent prayers, well wishes and gifts. I have read every single card/message and have felt your pain and condolences. While this has been the absolute hardest thing my family and T have ever gone through, I find the most comfort in knowing how well we have been cared for in the months since my husband's tragic passing. We definitely feel the love from each and every person near and far and it has given us great comfort.

To the Troop H-Hartford "Varsity Team":

All of Thursday, May 30,2024, was an absolute blur. However, the one thing I will always remember is the core group of Troopers who showed up without hesitation, stood by my side and comforted me (and still do) in any way possible. I take comfort in knowing you all ALWAYS have my best interest, and it shows. I love you all like my own family and truly can't thank you enough. You know who you are, and knowing I can always count on you for anything brings me great peace and strength. As the months go by, I will need everyone's help to keep Aaron's memory alive in the Pelletier house. Please continue to tell stories and keep Aaron's sense of humor strong around Zach and Troy. Thank you to everyone.

To the Connecticut State Police and Connecticut State Police Union:

I can't find the words to thank you all enough for the incredible support and love provided to our family throughout this horrific process. You all have become our family, and I know that our boys and I will forever be a part of the State Police family, and even some of your individual families. I feel safes loved, and cared for during this time of uncertainty because many of you have shown your commitment to Troy, Zachary and myself. From building their new playground, to stacking wood, or going to buy 10 loaves of white bread for the kids, I can't express my gratitude enough for all the help you have provided around our home. There are moments when I see a little piece of Aaron in each of you. I know Aaron is so proud of how you have cared for his family in his absence and why he considered many of you his friends. Our lives will never be the same without him, but I know he is resting easy knowing the boys and I will be well taken care of and protected the same way he was providing.

To members of the public and all the businesses:

The love and financial support you have provided has helped immensely, I truly don't know how to express my appreciation for all of the amazing work, support and services. You showed our family that Aaron's sacrifice was not only a personal loss for our family, but for yours too. The support you provided gave me the confidence to know that me and the boys are going to survive financially. Your support will allow me to focus on filling the void in Troy and Zachary's life and to minimize additional trauma because of losing their father. My boys have had an amazing summer considering the circumstances and you have provided them with happiness, which is going to help in the healing process. The outpouring of generosity has been something that I have never witnessed before and a testament of the good in humanity. I want to personally thank several supporters, Mike Bozzuto and the Hometown Foundation, The Aqua Turf and the Calvanese family, The 100 Club of CT, Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports, the Bristol Police Department, the Southington Police Department, The Hartford Yard Goats, Turgeon Jewelers, Nelcon Towing, Rich Pluta and his team, Jayson Pasqarello, with Jayson's Landscaping, Aquatic Pools, The Southington Cheshire YMCA Community, Lynx Security Systems, Raise the Standard and Nick Poulin, K&J Tree Services, New England Pro Remodeling, Tops Market, Lewis Farms, Sweet Mango, Mission BBQ, American Legion Post 72, and many others who provided more. I would also love to highlight the countless agencies throughout the country that have sent such gracious and generous gifts and well wishes. From Alaska to the East Coast, each and every one was noticed and recognized for their dedication and selflessness. We thank you so very much!

We are forever grateful!

Sincerely,

Mrs. Dominique M. Pelletier