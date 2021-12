Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven is on lockdown after a report of a possible gun in the building, according to a school spokesperson.

Police are at the school on Mitchell Drive.

Students and staff are safe and the school is locked down, the spokesperson said.

All other schools in the district are operating normally.

There was no other information immediately available.