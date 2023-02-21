Wilbur Cross High School Closed Wednesday for Emergency Repairs

Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven will be closed Wednesday, school officials said.
A spokesperson for the school district said emergency repairs need to be made to a water valve.
The high school will remain closed for the duration of the day Wednesday and is expected to reopen Thursday.
All other New Haven schools will remain open. No additional information was immediately available.
