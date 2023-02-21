new haven

Wilbur Cross High School Closed Wednesday for Emergency Repairs

By Angela Fortuna

New_Haven_Sends_Out_1100_School_Layoff_Notices.jpg

Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven will be closed Wednesday, school officials said.

A spokesperson for the school district said emergency repairs need to be made to a water valve.

The high school will remain closed for the duration of the day Wednesday and is expected to reopen Thursday.

All other New Haven schools will remain open. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us