Wilbur Cross High School Dismisses Early Due to Several Fights

Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed early Friday after multiple fights occurred at the school.

New Haven Public Schools said there were several instances of fighting at the school. After school staff were able to get things under control, they decided to dismiss early out of an abundance of caution.

A spokesperson for the school said they want to ensure everyone's safety.

No additional information was immediately available.

