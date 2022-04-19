Wildlife Rehabilitators Asking for Donations of Whole Fish to Feed Birds

Wildlife rehabilitators in Killingworth are asking for donations from people who fish to share their catch and help feed an osprey and other birds in their care.

“This Osprey is eating on his own and he is HUNGRY!,” A Place Called Hope, a rehabilitation and education center for birds of prey, posted on Facebook.

They said they need whole fish and have a cooler set up in the driveway for food donations.

They are asking for whole fish only and said menhaden, porgies and trout are preferred.

“Please share your bounty for our birds. We are appreciative of this support,” a Place Called Hope posted.