Will the Northern Lights be visible in Connecticut again tonight?

By Bob Connors

Connecticut and much of the country was treated to quite a light show Thursday night.

The Northern Lights were visible to much of the state and gave off a spectacular display of colors across the sky.

Space forecasters had issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch after a strong solar flare and coronal mass ejection began on Tuesday.

Normally, the Northern Lights are seen much farther north, up towards the Arctic Circle, but the geomagnetic storm was so strong that it produced brilliant colors at more southern latitudes.

While the severity of the geomagnetic storm has diminished, there is still a chance we could see the Aurora Borealis in Connecticut again Friday night.

If it does happen, it is not likely to be as intense or widespread as it was Thursday.

To give yourself the best chance of seeing them, you want to be in a dark location away from light pollution. The best time to see them will be shortly after sunset.

We received hundreds of photos of Thursday's light show from viewers across Connecticut. If you take photos of the Northern Lights Friday night, share them with us here.

