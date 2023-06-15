William Cribari Bridge in Westport reopens

The William Cribari Bridge in Westport was stuck open Thursday afternoon, but it has reopened to traffic, according to Westport police. The bridge carries Route 136 over the Saugatuck River.
Police said the state Department of Transportation was attempting to make repairs around noon when the bridge got stuck while it was open.
Westport police said they had officers in several locations to ease traffic congestion.
