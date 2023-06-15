traffic

William Cribari Bridge in Westport reopens

Traffic alert written on red screen

The William Cribari Bridge in Westport was stuck open Thursday afternoon, but it has reopened to traffic, according to Westport police. The bridge carries Route 136 over the Saugatuck River.

Police said the state Department of Transportation was attempting to make repairs around noon when the bridge got stuck while it was open.

Westport police said they had officers in several locations to ease traffic congestion. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

traffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us