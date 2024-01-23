Willimantic

Willimantic PD make nearly a dozen arrests in organized crime operation

By Angela Fortuna

Willimantic police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested on a variety of charges for organized crime in Willimantic on Tuesday.

The police department said they arrested 11 people for racketeering, and other offenses, as a part of Operation Black Pearl.

The operation was conducted following a year-long investigation into a "pattern of racketeering and gang activity by known offenders" in the Willimantic section of Windham.

Police said this includes trafficking and sales of illegal narcotics, threats toward other rival gangs and serious acts of violence including shootings, stabbings, robberies and assaults related to claimed territory.

The police department said many of the people arrested have lengthy and violent criminal histories.

Several police agencies assisted with the operation including the Meriden Police Department, Connecticut Department of Corrections, the Office of the State's Attorney Judicial District of Windham, Department of Children and Families, Massachusetts State Police and more.

Anyone with information about the sale of illegal narcotics or firearms is asked to contact the Willimantic Police Department Detective Division.

This article tagged under:

WillimanticCrime and Courts
